MASONRY MADNESS® is always a highlight of the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas. This year, see a collection of the most exciting masonry competitions in the world. Come spend the day out in the Bronze Lot’s competition area, and witness all the excitement in one day and in one place.

Four intense brick and block battles take place one after the other. The world’s best bricklayers, blocklayers, mason apprentices, and tenders are set to battle it out to prove who is at the top of their game. You won’t want to miss seeing these highly-skilled craftsmen compete for the largest value of cash and prizes for any construction industry event in the world!

MCAA MASONRY SKILLS CHALLENGE

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

The Masonry Skills Challenge is a competition of masonry apprentices in first, second and third year skill levels. The contest is a showcase for skills training in the masonry industry, challenging winning apprentices from regional U.S. and foreign competitions to determine the top masonry apprentice at each level. The exciting competition spotlights our industry’s finest young masons and focuses attention on careers in the masonry industry.

Contestants are divided by experience level, ‘First Years’ who are just entering the trade through ‘Third Years’ who are just about to enter the workforce as journeymen. Each level is given a project to build appropriate to their know-how.

The catch? The projects are a complete surprise!

Contestants must build their project without ever having seen the drawings. They haven’t been able to practice, and they can’t consult their instructor, employer or anyone else during the competition. They have three hours to complete their projects with the given materials.

Awards are presented to the top three apprentices in each skill level.

How It’s Judged

The Mason Contractors Association of America provides judges for the competition. Contestants must be able to demonstrate skills appropriate for the level in which they are competing.

Each contestant’s project must be completed within the three hour time allotment. No work may continue past three-hour time limit, and no continuances will be granted for any reason.

Each contestant must wear a “Masonry Skills Challenge” shirt, khaki work pants, work shoes or boots, and abide by proper safety methods, including wearing safety glasses or goggles when making cuts, during competition.

No contestant is allowed to consult with anyone during competition, including instructors, other competitors, and judges. All the information needed to complete the project is provided within the project drawing.

Each contestant will be judged on the following criteria for a total of 200 possible points:

Plumb (0-30)

Manipulation (0-20)

Level (0-30)

Tooling and neatness (0-10)

Square and range (0-20)

Full joints (0-20)

Measurements (0-20)

Aesthetics (0-10)

Correct design (0-20)

Production (0-20)

Contestants

FIRST YEAR

JACOB MANGUS

BAC 4 IN/KY Apprenticeship Program

Merrillville, Ind.

MASON LOVELL

Lovell’s Masonry

Columbia, Tenn.

GRANT HELMS

Helms Masonry, Inc.

Mt. Pleasant, N.C.

TYLER ROCK

Marsa, Inc.

Pittsburgh, PA

BRANDON OLSEN

Back Brook Masonry

Hillsborough Township, NJ

RUBIN SALAS-PINON

Ohio-Kentucky Administrative District Council

Amherst, Ohio

JACOB BROOKS

Sutter Masonry, Inc.

El Mirage, Ariz.

RUDDY ALVAREZ

Trinity Constructors LLC

Fruitland Park, Fla.

KEVIN RUIZ

Grand Prairie High School Training Center

Grand Prairie, Texas

JARED WILLIAMS

Mastership Construction

Libertyville, Ill.

SECOND YEAR

DONALD STUDEBAKER

BAC 4 IN/KY Apprenticeship Program

Merrillville, Ind.

JOSEPH HITE

Harris Masonry, Inc.

Pittsburgh, PA

JAKE FREEMAN

Adams Masonry, Inc.

Chattanooga, Tenn.

ADRIAN KAMINSKI

Dan LePore + Sons

Conshohocken, Pa.

MITCH KITTINGER

Ohio-Kentucky Administrative District Council

Amherst, Ohio

JESUS RUIZ

Hobbs Masonry Construction LLC

Chandler, Ariz

JAMISON HUNTLEY

Huntley Brothers Co., Inc.

Monroe, N.C.

DAVID SANDOVAL

Mike Cachey Construction

Orland Park, Ill.

OTIS MIZES

S.S. Smith & Sons Masonry, Inc.

Corpus Christi, Texas

THIRD YEAR

TYLER HACK

BAC 4 IN/KY Apprenticeship Program

Merrillville, Ind.

FRANCISCO CHAVEZ-TORRES

Nickolas Group

Las Vegas, NV

MICHAEL FASULO

BJCC, Inc.

Kinnelon, N.J.

MAX BERRY

DS Masonry, Inc.

Pueblo, Colo.

JONATHAN WEININGER

Ohio-Kentucky Administrative District Council

Amherst, Ohio

RAMON VARGAS

G & G Enterprises

Glendale, Ariz.

JOSUE SOSA

Ranch Masonry, Inc.

Houston

JOSEPH BLANTON

WASCO, Inc.

Knoxville, Tenn.

MIKE PIGNATO

Pignato Masonry, Inc.

Mokena, Ill.

SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER®

Wednesday, January 23 ,2019

10:45 AM – 11:15 AM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

Strong teamwork is an essential part of every project, and this is true in the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® competitions. Tenders are more than helpers, they are coaches, advisors and scouts, teamwork and coordination between the mason’s tender and the competing mason for set-up strategy is critical for success. These tenders keep the brick and mortar coming to their masons.

By the end of the competition, each mason tender has typically moved by hand 2,000 pounds of block, 3,000 pounds of brick and shoveled 3,000 pounds of mortar. From the beginning, organizers wanted the important contribution mason tenders make to the masonry team to be acknowledged. The SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER competition is a preliminary event to the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship Competition. The SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER is a challenge in which the competitors demonstrate the jobsite skills of organization, safety, and hustle.

Tenders come in all shapes and sizes. Often the tender is a family member, personal friend, or close co-worker. And the role of tender is not gender-specific. At the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 National, Lynette Darby, of Gainesville, Florida, was the first female mason tender to compete on a winning team at a World Championship. And her hard work paid off as her team placed first in the bricklaying event. In 2014, tender Heidi Albea, aided her father, mason Jerry Goodman, to a double win of Champion and SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN.

How It’s Judged

The materials used in the bricklaying competition are set near each stall, as if they had just been unloaded from a delivery truck. Contestants are responsible for moving these supplies into the stall so that the layout configuration of the work area is identical to the provided diagram and demonstration stall. Tenders race the clock to set up this predefined work area for the mason. Competitors start simultaneously from their appropriate staging areas. Their work is independently timed from the starting signal until all materials and equipment have been appropriately staged and the competitors return to the staging area adjacent to their competition stall. The winning tender is the contestant who has set up the work area properly in the least amount of time safely.

During the Competition, the competitors’ work methods are as close as possible to an actual jobsite situation. While the speed and accuracy of setup in the work area will determine the SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER winner, safe-working procedures are of the utmost importance. Judges monitor each contestant and can disqualify someone for an unsafe act.

Care for quality is also an important consideration. Tenders often use brick tongs for the placement of brick stacks. Since chipped bricks are not allowed in the wall, tenders must take care in the brick placement and inspection.

Tenders have another role in ensuring the bricklaying competition is safe. Before the start of the competition, the tender must restore all materials originally in the stall to their original position as accurately as possible with the exception of the material used in the construction of the starter courses. Once the work area is set up and the SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER competition is complete, there is no deviation to the configuration of the work area until the start of the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500.

MCAA’s Fastest Trowel On The Block

Wednesday, January 23 2019

11:30 AM – 11:50 AM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

The Fastest Trowel on the Block Competition, hosted by the Mason Contractors Association of America, is a showcase of industry craftsmanship and a testament of both the speed and skill of our industry’s workforce. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete. This is a contest that also proves how important teamwork is in accomplishing a final product.

The competition will pit journeyman masons, accompanied by their favorite tender, against one another in a show of both speed and craftsmanship. Each contestant’s goal is to complete as much of a 30-foot-long wall as possible, using 8″x8″x16″ CMU and the provided mortar in a twenty-minute heat. Contestants must have a high degree of workmanship using normal masonry practices and hand tools.

The contest promotes quality training and pride in workmanship among journeymen and contractors, as well as promoting the craftsmanship, speed and versatility of masonry systems and the masonry workforce. This contest also rewards and highlights the country’s best mason journeymen for their hard work and dedication to the trade.

How It’s Judged

The contest will be judged by volunteer judges. Judges are not eligible to judge if they have a contestant competing from their company. Contestants are scored out of 100 points, broken down as follows:

Production (30 points)

True and Workmanship (10 points)

Plumb (15 points)

Level (15 points)

Story (15 points)

Voids (15 points)

A complete list of judging criteria has been supplied to each contestant. Additional copies are available upon request.

True and Workmanship (10 points)

This category is subjectively rated by one team of judges. Walls will be rated by assessing bond accuracy or alignment, coursing appearance, out of plane or tipped block and bows, dips, and lumps, along with joints that are not cut flush, mortar stains and smears, etc. Only the working face will be judged. Each judge will award the best wall in the competition 10 points and all other walls a portion of 10 points (ranging from 0-9) depending on the appearance of each wall compared to the best wall.

Plumb (15 points)

Contestant’s level will be used for judging. Vertical plumb will be measured on both ends, jambs, and in the center only. The number of 1/8″ deviations in excess of 1/8″ (1/8″ at each location is allowed) will be deducted.

Level (15 points)

Contestant’s 4′ level will be used for judging. The top course of the wall at three locations, both ends and in the middle will be judged. The single point of greatest deviation in each of the three sections will be recorded. The number of 1/8″ deviations in excess of 1/8″ (1/8″ at each location is allowed) will be deducted.

Story (15 points)

The contestant’s tape measure will be used for judging. Contestants are to place trig at top block on the base course and top of block on the third competition course. Story height at both ends of the wall will be measured. Four measurements will be taken: third course trig to the top of the top course block and base trig to third course trig at each end of the wall. The number of 1/8″ deviations in excess of 1/8″ (1/8″ at each location is allowed) will be deducted.

Voids (15 points)

Only one side of the wall will be judged – determined by a coin toss following the block-laying portion of the competition. Voids will be measured and rounded up to whole inch. Points for each 1″ will be deducted. A void is defined by any opening in a head or bed joint. Also, mortar that did not squeeze to the plane of the face shell is also considered a void. A void breaks the visual continuity of the mortar joint.

Voids Points 0 15 2 14 4 13 6 12 8 11 10 10 12 9 14 8 16 7 18 6 20 5 22 4 24 3 25 2 26 1

Production (30 points)

The number of block laid by each contestant will be counted. The contestant that lays the most block will receive 30 points. The other contestants will have 1 point deducted from the 30 points for block less they lay than contestant that lays the most block.

Judging could take up to 50 minutes.

Upon the return of MCAA staff to headquarters, contestants will be mailed a copy of their scorecard.

Contestants

URIEL MEDRANO

G&G Enterprises

Buckeye, Ariz.

Tender: Jose Manuel Varela

GUSTAVO SORIANO

Rentfrow Masonry

Fairland, Okla.

Tender: Daniel Joye

ROBERTO CIMENTAL

Arizona State Masonry

Gilbert, Ariz.

Tender: Gerardo Vazquez

MIKE FULLER

Keystone Masonry, Inc.

Yelm, Wash.

Tender: Thea Phoun

SHANE RIFF

Fairweather Masonry

Bellevue, Wash.

Tender: Paul Davidson

JOSE SOTO

Sargon Masonry Construction

Phoenix, Ariz.

Tender: Tomas Quinonez

PAUL CANTARELLA

C & S Co., Inc.

Pittsfield, Mass.

Tender: Luke Williams

JOSEPH EUFRANCIO

Fairweather Masonry

Bellevue, Wash.

Tender: John Urban

MARK FERRERA

Williams and Sons, Masonry, Inc.

El Cajon, Calif.

Tender: Larry Ruiz

HOWARD COLE

NuWay, Inc.

Riverside, Calif.

Tender: Martin Avendano

CHRIS CARLTON

Capital Concrete and Masonry

St. Augustine, Fla.

Tender: Robert Carlton

MANUEL MARTINEZ

Sargon Masonry Construction

Phoenix, Ariz.

Tender: Tomas Gerardo

NOE MARTINEZ

Curran Masonry Corporation

Chandler, Ariz.

Tender: David Puga

GERARDO PATLAN

Adams Fence LLC

Phoenix

Tender: Roberto Patlan

REED OLLIS

McGree Brothers Company, Inc.

Monroe, N.C.

Tender: Marty Munn

SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®

Wednesday, January 23 2019

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

Who is the world’s best bricklayer? The SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® competition at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas will answer the question. The kickoff takes place on Wednesday, January 24th at 12:00 PM in the Bronze Lot—the competition moved from the Convention Center’s Gold Lot—where WOC attendees are invited to the Masonry Madness Arena to witness an amazing display of skill, speed and stamina. The 60-minute competition consists of 1 mason and 1 mason tender working together to build a 26 ft. 8 in., double-wythe brick wall as high as possible under strict quality rules. The brick counts of the teams can be adjusted down by the judges for violations of those rules.

Judged by over 20 highly qualified industry experts, the award places are based on the highest brick counts meeting the quality standards and competition rules. The judges will check each mason’s wall for workmanship and production to determine who will make it to the winner’s circle.

For those who don’t make the journey to Las Vegas, the event is also streamed LIVE on January 23rd at www.specmixbricklayer500.com. One thing is for certain, to see an intense competition of masonry’s top mudslingers, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to see who will be crowned “World’s Best Bricklayer!”

Competitors

David Chavez

Defending World Champion

Leif Reints

Defending SPEC MIX Top Craftsman

Adam White

Florida

Cole Stamper

Ohio

Scott Tuttle

Utah

John Kerr

British Columbia

Marty Marrs

Illinois Regional

Mario Alves

Ontario

Juan Cabral

Colorado

Jose Perez

Louisiana

J.T. Payne

Missouri

David Wernette

Washington

Darian Douthit

Oklahoma

Vince Polverini

Pennsylvania

Steve Thibault

Quebec

Mike Schlund

Wisconsin

Robert Miller

California

James Currier

Virginia

Dave Sontag

Alberta

Jose Mario Landeros

North Texas

Grayson McGee

Carolina

Emilio Dibra

Tennessee

Mark Wells Sr.

Northeast

Jesus Perez

South Texas

Fred Campbell

East Tennessee

Matt Jones

Arizona

Damian Amuso

Australia