The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) would like to invite you to join us this January in Las Vegas for the 2019 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry.

The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including a number of great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage.

The MCAA’s Masonry Skills Challenge, the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block and the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® will once again take place on Wednesday during MASONRY MADNESS®. You will not want to miss these great competitions.

The MCAA’s South of 40 Committee is excited to once again offer a fun event for all guests. And don’t forget the Closing Dinner where we’ll induct new members into the Masonry Hall of Fame.

We look forward to seeing you all in Las Vegas!

SCHEDULE

MCAA Committee Meetings

Monday, January 21: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

1:00 PM: Safety Committee

1:15 PM: Marketing Committee

1:30 PM: Workforce Development Committee

1:45 PM: South of 40 Committee

2:00 PM: Legislative Committee

2:30 PM: Education Committee

2:45 PM: Technical Committee

3:00 PM: Membership Committee

MCAA Annual Meeting

Monday, January 21, 2019: 3:30 – 5:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

MAC PAC Reception

Monday, January 21, 2019: 5:30 – 6:30 PM

ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas, Lobby Bar

Cost: Donation required upon entry (minimum $500)

Silica Train-the-Trainer Course

Tuesday, January 22, 2019: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N210

Cost

MCAA Members: $350.00

Non-Members: $700.00

World of Concrete Exhibits

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Thursday, January 24, 2019 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, January 25, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center

Masonry Innovations & Workforce Development Zone

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Thursday, January 24 2019: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, January 25, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

South of 40 Party At Drai’s After Hours

Tuesday, January 22, 2019: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Drai’s After Hours

Cost:

MCAA Members: $80.00

Non-Members: $105.00

MASONRY MADNESS®

Wednesday, January 23, 2019: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot

MCAA Masonry Skills Challenge

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

SPEC MIX Toughest Tender®

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM

MCAA’s Fastest Trowel On The Block

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Masonry Executives Council Meeting

Thursday, January 24, 2019: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N210

Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar

Thursday, January 24, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N215

Cost:

MCAA Members: $225.00

Non-Members: $275.00

Networking Roundtables

Thursday, January 24, 2019: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

Union Committee Meeting

Thursday, January 24, 2019: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Las Vegas Convention Center, N212

Closing Banquet

Thursday, January 24, 2019: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Vdara Hotel & Spa

Cost:

MCAA Members: $210.00

Non-Members: $260.00