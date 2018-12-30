The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) would like to invite you to join us this January in Las Vegas for the 2019 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry.
The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including a number of great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage.
The MCAA’s Masonry Skills Challenge, the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block and the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® will once again take place on Wednesday during MASONRY MADNESS®. You will not want to miss these great competitions.
The MCAA’s South of 40 Committee is excited to once again offer a fun event for all guests. And don’t forget the Closing Dinner where we’ll induct new members into the Masonry Hall of Fame.
We look forward to seeing you all in Las Vegas!
SCHEDULE
MCAA Committee Meetings
Monday, January 21: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N212
1:00 PM: Safety Committee
1:15 PM: Marketing Committee
1:30 PM: Workforce Development Committee
1:45 PM: South of 40 Committee
2:00 PM: Legislative Committee
2:30 PM: Education Committee
2:45 PM: Technical Committee
3:00 PM: Membership Committee
MCAA Annual Meeting
Monday, January 21, 2019: 3:30 – 5:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N212
MAC PAC Reception
Monday, January 21, 2019: 5:30 – 6:30 PM
ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas, Lobby Bar
Cost: Donation required upon entry (minimum $500)
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, January 22, 2019: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N210
Cost
MCAA Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
World of Concrete Exhibits
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Thursday, January 24, 2019 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Friday, January 25, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center
Masonry Innovations & Workforce Development Zone
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Thursday, January 24 2019: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Friday, January 25, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot
South of 40 Party At Drai’s After Hours
Tuesday, January 22, 2019: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Drai’s After Hours
Cost:
MCAA Members: $80.00
Non-Members: $105.00
MASONRY MADNESS®
Wednesday, January 23, 2019: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, Bronze Lot
MCAA Masonry Skills Challenge
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
SPEC MIX Toughest Tender®
10:45 AM – 11:30 AM
MCAA’s Fastest Trowel On The Block
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Masonry Executives Council Meeting
Thursday, January 24, 2019: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N210
Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar
Thursday, January 24, 2019: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N215
Cost:
MCAA Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
Networking Roundtables
Thursday, January 24, 2019: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N212
Union Committee Meeting
Thursday, January 24, 2019: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Las Vegas Convention Center, N212
Closing Banquet
Thursday, January 24, 2019: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Vdara Hotel & Spa
Cost:
MCAA Members: $210.00
Non-Members: $260.00