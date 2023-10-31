2024 MCAA Annual Convention at the World of Concrete

Words and Photos: MASONRY Magazine
We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the 2024 MCAA Convention in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete/World of Masonry on January 21st -25th. We have some exciting events planned for this year, including a NEW venue and branding for 2024’s Generation Next Party taking place at Flight Club Darts. Take a look at the breakdown of the MCAA Convention Schedule below, and we hope to see you there!
FOREMAN DEVELOPMENT COURSE
SUNDAY, JANUARY 21ST 8:00AM-2:00PM
MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND 8:00AM-2:00PM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER
As the industry continues to change, so should the ways that standout employees make their way upward. The MCAA has continued to work with masonry industry leaders from across the country to develop the popular and revised Foreman Development Course. This course will be renamed to the On-Site Management Course following the 2024 Convention, and we are beginning work on a second component to provide deeper dives into the topics presented.
The course is designed to help newer and experienced on-site management evolve and succeed in their respective roles.
In this On-Site Management Course, the following topics will be covered:
- Defining On-Site Management of the Past vs. On-Site Management of the Future
- New Concepts and Systems
- Technology’s Importance
- On-Site Management’s Role In Contracts and Estimating
- Financial Management and Proper Communication
- Budgeting and Tracking
- Communication and New Communication Tools
- Time Management
- Quality Assurance and Cost Impacts of Bad QA
- Project and Employee Tracking
The course was re-developed and taught by three very experienced masons. Attendees should leave with the tips and tricks of the trade taught by the best. These trained employees will feel empowered in their on-site management roles while advancing the masonry workforce.
MCAA BOARD MEETING
MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND 8:00AM-9:30AM
RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS
The MCAA’s Annual Board Meeting aims to keep our industry informed and involved. The board will review all information pertaining to the MCAA detailing the next eight months. All are welcome to attend and will be provided meeting notes.
CONTRACTOR ROUND TABLE
MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND 9:30AM-11:00AM
RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS
The MCAA will be hosting the contractor round table meeting, bringing mason contractors from around the country together. Contractors will share issues impacting their business and their solutions to assist other contractors with their company needs. Please come prepared to share and participate in these conversations as we continue to strengthen the industry. We look forward to seeing you there!
KEYNOTE SPEAKER & CONTRACTOR LUNCH
MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND 11:30AM-1:30PM
RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS
Mason contractors will be served lunch as well as an informational program for contractors. We hope you’ll enjoy this opportunity to dine and network with peers. At this lunch, Damian Lang, masonry industry titan, will give a presentation outlined below.
Visionary Leadership: A Necessity
Presented by Damian Lang
Masonry Hall of Fame Inductee and industry thought leader Damian Lang will elaborate on his process for creating companies. Managers and owners need to be visionaries in order to develop and grow their organizations.
Damian Lang is CEO at Lang Masonry Contractors, Wolf Creek Construction, Buckeye Construction and Restoration, 3 PLS Labor Services, Malta Dynamics Fall Protection and Safety Company, JVS Masonry LLC, and EZG Manufacturing. To view the products and equipment his companies created to make job sites safer and more efficient, visit his websites at ezgmfg.com or maltadynamics.com.
MCAA GENERATION NEXT (GEN NXT) PARTY
MONDAY, JANUARY 22ND 6:00PM-9:00PM
FLIGHT CLUB SOCIAL DARTS, LAS VEGAS
The MCAA’s Generation Next Committee, formerly the South of 40 Committee, is proud to announce its rebranding as part of the Committee’s mission to support the masonry industry and its future leaders. The MCAA is also excited to announce a new venue for 2024’s Generation Next Party during the World of Concrete. This year, the three-hour event will be held at Flight Club, a social darts venue in The Venetian. Join us for a fun evening that includes appetizers, dinner, cotton candy dessert, open bar, dart games, and more. It’s on track to be our most exciting event yet!
MASONRY WALL BRACING SEMINAR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23RD 8:00AM-12:00PM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER
Part I: 8AM-10AM
The Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar has been developed to provide contractors with the skills to confidently design and construct bracing for a variety of common masonry structures. This is a great opportunity to save your company money by designing your own wall bracing.
Part II: 10AM-12PM (NEW)
Todd Dailey from Dailey Engineering Inc. will present The Practical Design of Temporary Masonry Wall Bracing. He will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the three types of temporary bracing systems for masonry walls under construction:
- Externally Braced
- Internally Braced – Unreinforced
- Internally Braced – Reinforced
Instruction and design aids will be provided so masons can quickly perform bracing designs for each system. This course is intended to teach project managers, safety managers, foremen, and any other responsible personnel the OSHA regulation on wall bracing and the Standard Practice for Bracing Masonry Walls. Completion of this course will allow your team to safely and efficiently design adequate masonry wall bracing. Why pay an engineer for a design that you can do yourself?
SILICA TRAIN THE TRAINER COURSE (NEW + RENEWAL)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23RD 1:00PM-4:30PM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER
OSHA announced the new silica rule in 2016, and the citations since the rule was implemented have focused on mason contractors. One of the key components of the rule is to have a competent person on each job site. This course will train someone on your staff to have the ability to train other competent people on your staff.
The class will focus on the required written program of the new rule and show attendees the essential components to pass along to the foreman, who will then be the competent people on your job sites. Attendees will be provided training slides for both competent people and general employees. This class will be both the new certification and certification renewal class. Students renewing will not be required to take the test at the end of the class.