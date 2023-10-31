2024 MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: MASONRY Magazine & SPEC MIX
MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas consists of the most exciting masonry competitions in the world, and it all takes place on one day, at one location. One event after another, you’ll see the best bricklayers, block layers, mason apprentices, and tenders compete in four unique masonry contests to showcase the world’s best. You don’t want to miss seeing these highly skilled craftsmen compete for the largest value of cash and prizes awarded for any construction industry event held in the world—it’s pure MASONRY MADNESS®!
Ranked as the top attraction during the World of Concrete/World of Masonry trade show, competitions take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Bronze Lot. Spectators and webcast viewers will witness an amazing display of skill and endurance as masonry warriors fight for their champion titles. The action in the Bronze Lot is as real as it gets. Anything can happen in Las Vegas, especially during MASONRY MADNESS®, but it only happens once a year!
MCAA’S MASONRY SKILLS CHALLENGE
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24TH 8:00AM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BRONZE LOT
The Masonry Skills Challenge consists of masonry apprentices in first, second, and third-year levels showcasing their training in masonry. The contest challenges apprentices from regional competitions held throughout the country to determine the top masonry apprentice at each level. This competition represents the industry’s finest young masons and represents future careers in masonry.
Contestants are divided by levels of experience: “First Year” for those who have just entered the trade, through “Third Year” for those who are just about to enter the workforce as journeymen.
The catch? All of the projects are a complete surprise, meaning the contestants must build their projects without seeing the drawings until the afternoon before. These contestants have not been able to practice and cannot consult anyone else during the competition. Each level is given three hours to complete their projects with the given materials, representing the finest skills and training.
Awards are presented to the top three apprentices at each level—Don’t miss the chance to support your future workforce in the Masonry Skills Challenge!
SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER®
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24TH 11:00 AM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BRONZE LOT
The SPEC MIX TOUGHEST TENDER® Competition is a combination of speed and detail that requires each of the mason tenders of the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® to strategically lift, carry, and place the materials and tools needed to set up the bricklayer’s defined workstation. Each team’s tender will prove to the crowd who is the fastest in the “Toughest Tender” contest. Watch as they haul tons of brick, block, equipment, and materials to beat their peers and take home various prizes.
MCAA’S FASTEST TROWEL ON THE BLOCK PRESENTED BY BEST BLOCK
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24TH 11:00 AM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BRONZE LOT
The 2024 Fastest Trowel On The Block Presented By Best Block promotes workmanship, speed, and craftsmanship in the masonry industry and workforce. Journeyman masons, accompanied by their choice of tender, compete against one another in a high-speed, 20-minute challenge. Only journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence, and courage to face off with the industry’s best are invited to compete. This contest proves just how important teamwork is in accomplishing a final product.
Each contestant’s goal is to complete as much of a 30-foot-long wall as possible, using 8″x8″x16″ CMU and mortar. The contest rewards the winning team for their hard work and dedication. Contestants must have a high degree of workmanship using regulated masonry practices and hand tools. This contest rewards the country’s best mason journeymen for their hard work and dedication to the trade.
SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24TH 12:00 PM
LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BRONZE LOT
The SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® world championship event consists of 26 bricklayers and their tenders racing against a 60-minute clock to build a 26-foot-long double wythe brick wall. The SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® showcases the industry’s skill, speed, and stamina.
Judges will check each mason’s wall for workmanship and production to determine who will make it to the winner’s circle, where prizes will be given away. The champion is awarded the title “World’s Best Bricklayer.” Along with the “World’s Best Bricklayer,” the mason with the “most-sellable” wall as determined by a panel of judges will be crowned the 2024 SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN®.