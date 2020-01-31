The Big Four

Dan Kamys, Editorial Director – dkamys@masonrymagazine.com
I can’t believe this is already my fourth World of Concrete. I also can’t believe that this is only my fourth World of Concrete. Each year, I gain a new appreciation for the industry. Whether it be the companies sharing the latest and greatest technology, tradespeople putting their skills on display during MASONRY MADNESS®, or watching The Masonry Hall of Fame inductees share their stories at our Closing Dinner.
This World of Concrete issue is a great one. Inside, you’ll find all the information you need to navigate the highlights at the show. Get everything you need to know about MCAA events and the MASONRY MADNESS® competitions. Make sure to stop by the MASONRY LIVING—Beyond the Wall, area put on by our friends at SPEC MIX.
Also, learn more about Julie Rainville from FRACO, an MCAA Strategic Partner and friend of MASONRY. Additionally, Ryan Shaver’s back with a new piece on his workforce development efforts that you won’t want to miss. We also have the second part of our Masonry Industry Media Consumption Whitepaper, among other pieces that you’ll be sure to enjoy.
For the first time ever, we are complementing our written series of GEN NXT interviews with video versions of the series. If you happen to be out in the Bronze Lot during MASONRY MADNESS® on Wednesday, I’m sure you’ll see us filming on the Hydro-Mobile scaffold surrounding the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500® competition arena. Stop and say hi to familiar faces like Brandon Hartsell, Mason Hill, Melonie Leslie, Paul Cantarella, and more!
As a custom at the MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete, we welcome new members into The Masonry Hall of Fame. This year, Brian Carney, Doug Drye, Paul Hoggatt, and Mark Kemp are our inductees. A big congratulations from the entire MCAA team to each of them, and we look forward to celebrating with you!
As always, feel free to let us know what you think and/or would like to see in future issues. Make sure to follow the MCAA and MASONRY on all of our social media channels to make sure you can follow all the action of the show!