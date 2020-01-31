Chairman’s Message: A Fond Farewell: Chairman’s Message

Paul Odom, MCAA Chairman
As I sit to write this very last Chairman’s Message, it’s New Year’s Eve and so many things run through my mind.
First and foremost, the end is near, and it’s been a fun (and busy) eight years. For those of you who don’t know, as a board member, you start as Secretary, then move on to Treasurer, Vice Chairman, and Chairman. Each of these seats is a two-year term. I know it’s not technically over for me since past-Chairmen may serve as the chair of the Masonry Foundation. It’s a ten-year commitment, but one that builds some of the best friendships you’ll ever make! There are so many ways to get involved with MCAA and make a difference in our industry, while building these priceless relationships. Reach out to me, the MCAA staff, committee chairs, or any of the board members to find out how you can get started on a committee.
Speaking of relationships, I’d like to thank the many, many friends that have made my term enjoyable and productive. The past chairmen before me (and their wives) have been amazing to work with and kept Susie and I laughing and constantly on the go. My current board consists of: Secretary Dick Dentinger, Treasurer Larry Vacala, and Vice Chairman Paul Oldham (I know- his name is close to my name so it will be an easy transition). These guys have all been fantastic and I know each of them are going to do great as they advance to the next position in line.
Susie and I laughingly refer to Paul Oldham as “son”. Because of his name and youth, someone in the early years referred to him as our son. We’ve called him son since then!! We’ve gotten to know him well enough to be his pseudo parents over the years. For those of you who don’t know him, let me take a moment to tell you a few things about Paul:
- Paul is president of Ollier Masonry, located in Batesville, Indiana.
- He is one of the founding members of the South of 40 Committee and, although he’s now just barely over 40, he’s continued to be an active participant and has helped bring in “new blood” to MCAA. He is one of the youngest Chairman we’ve had in office.
- He is married to a wonderful wife, who I think does a pretty good job keeping him in line. Lisa is busy also serving as the Director of Rehabilitation Services in a hospital.
- They have three very active children- a daughter and two sons- that keep them busy.
After the 2020 World of Concrete, my term will be over, and you will be in VERY good hands with Paul at the lead. He’s got the energy and youth the industry needs to continue working on major issues like gaining market share back, workforce development and recruitment, OSHA and safety issues, and government/legislative issues. He will be backed by a wonderful MCAA staff. They’re truly a great team and, in combination with Paul and the rest of the board, I see a great future ahead for MCAA.
It’s been an exciting road, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for MCAA and for our industry in the coming years. I especially thank Jeff and the MCAA staff for their patience and help with me over the past two years. Thanks to all of you as members for your support. God bless you all! Happy New Year. May 2020 be the best for you and yours!
MCAA Past-Chairman,
Paul Odom