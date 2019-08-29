Jobsite Vehicle Spec Off

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: AMS MERLO, John Deere, Pettibone
The use of equipment is extensive in the masonry industry, from mixers and delivery This month we are providing a comprehensive comparison of
Telehandlers
The idea of the sky being the limit shouldn’t prevent us from doing things on a high level, with the help of telescopic handlers or telehandlers, masons are able to efficiently get the job done. These jobsite vehicles are key pieces of equipment when working on taller projects or buildings, or simply moving items or products from place to place onsite.
While convenience on a jobsite is nice, accessibility and comfort while working in these vehicles should be taken into considerations. In certain telehandlers, there are a variety of interior options from the controls, cab style, and more.
Loads up to 4 metric tons
Manitou MTA 9050
- Max lift height: 50 ft. 1 in.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 500
- Max load capacity: 9,000 lbs.
- Max reach: 36 ft. 7 in.
- Engine Power: 120 Hp.
- Boom: Cab Controlled
- Warranty: 1 year or 2,000 hours + extended warranty available
Manitou’s MTA series is standardized with self- leveling forks that automatically level the attachment or fork as the boom is raised. This model offers an open-frame design concept allowing the operator to have views on all sides of the station.
Additionally, this model offers rear axle stabilization, three steering modes, all-weather cab, heat, and a/c. Be sure to take a look at the additional features on this vehicle.
Xtreme Manufacturing XR2450
- Max lift height: 50 ft.
- Max load capacity: 24,000 lbs.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs. 9,000
- Max reach: 36 ft.
- Engine Power: 173 Hp.
- Boom: ultra high capacity roller
- Warranty: 10 years or 10k hours, 5 years or 5k hours, 2 years, or 2k hours
Xtreme Manufacturing’s XR2450 model offers 360- degree operator visibility, suspension seating, and offers handles to help with entering the cab easily. A steel hood and dashboard are included in this model, as well as a back-up alarm with lights for safety.
Take a look at the additional options this model offers along with attachments.
Merlo Roto 50.35 Plus
- Max lift height: 115 ft.
- Max load capacity: 10,900 lbs.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 3,330
- Max reach: 96 ft.
- Engine Power: 170 Hp.
- Boom: rotating and overturning beacon
- Warranty: 1 year or 2,000 hours + extended warranty available
AMS Merlo’s Roto 50.35 Plus offers a modular cab with 20-degree tilt capabilities. An interactive joystick for vehicle control, 4-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering, and soundproofing are also included.
This model has continuous turret rotation, a stabilizer position, and a load diagram screen in the cab, which can provide real-time measurements for picking up and dropping off equipment.
Pettibone 944x Extendo
- Max lift height: 44 ft. 6 in.
- Max load capacity: 9000 lbs.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 1,900
- Max reach: 30 ft.
- Engine Power: 74 Hp.
- Boom: 3 section, slide pad. Automatic fork leveling w/o slave cylinder
- Warranty: 1 year: Full Machine and attachment, 2 years: Powertrain and major hydraulic components, 3 years: Machine Structure
Pettibone’s 944x series offers an adjustable suspension seat including a seat belt, a multifunction hydraulic joystick, and analog/LCD gauge cluster. Extras include such as rear camera, LED lighting package, and various tire and tread options.
Additionally, this model has a split door design on the cab, flat bolt-in glass, and hydraulic fork positioning carriage.
Loads up to 5 metric tons
Manitou MRT 3050 Privilege Plus+
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 4,400
- Max lift height: 97 ft. 9 in.
- Max load capacity: 10,998 lbs.
- Max
reach:84 ft. 8 in.
- Engine power: 176 Hp.
- Boom: Remote control boom
- Warranty: 1 year or 2,000 hours + extended warranty available
Manitou’s MRT model or concept can be used on tires or stabilizers, combining functions of three machines into one multipurpose machine. Additionally, the ability to continuously rotate in the cab of this model can potentially help reduce maneuvering time.
This model operates well over rough terrain,
offers three steering modes and 4-wheel drive while providing telescopic stabilizers. Providing easy movement of the center of gravity, each stabilizer foot can be deployed or used individually based on the working environment.
Merlo P50.18
- Max lift height: 58 ft. 7 in.
- Max load capacity: 11,000 lbs
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 6,600
- Max reach: 42 ft. 3 in.
- Engine power: 170 Hp.
- Boom: sideshift 1-6 inches
- Warranty: 1 year or 2,000 hours + extended warranty available
AMS Merlo’s P50.18 model offers a 4-wheel drivetrain with three steering modes with a max speed of 25 miles per hour. Operators also have an electronic control and command center, turning radius of 14 ft. 2 inches.
This model also comes standard with an enclosed cab, heat and a/c, ground-engaging boom, and an overload protection system.
Xtreme Manufacturing XR1147
- Max lift height: 47 ft.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 1,000
- Max load capacity: 11,000 lbs.
- Max reach: 31 ft. 6 in.
- Engine power: 74 Hp. (Tier 4f) Engine
- Boom: High pivot roller boom
- Warranty: 10 years or 10k hours, 5 years or 5k hours, 2 years, or 2k hours
Xtreme Manufacturing’s XR1147 model offers heavy- duty boom chains, easy tie-downs, suspended pedals, and more. Users have 360-degree visibility on a jobsite, steel hood and dash, a center-mounted powertrain and limited-slip front axle.
Additionally, rear axle stabilization is included to ensure gravity is centered while in use. These features and more are included with this telehandler, from attachments to additional options.
Compact jobsite vehicles
John Deere 320G/324G Skid Steers
- Max lift height: 11 ft.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 2,190
- Max load capacity: 2,190 lbs.
- Max reach: 11 ft. 5 in.
- Engine Power: 69 Hp.
- Height with boom down: 6 ft. 9.
- Warranty available based on local dealer
John Deere’s G series model is known as the speed demon, offering two-speed drivetrain with the ability to drive as fast as 12 mph. This compact jobsite vehicle can get into those tight spaces on a project and can help with tall tasks. See if this model fits your jobsite needs.
Merlo P27.6 Plus
- Max lift height: 20 ft.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 2,200
- Max load capacity: 3,900 lbs.
- Max reach: 11 ft. 5 in.
- Engine Power: 75 Hp.
- Height with boom down: 6 ft. 3 in.
- Warranty: 1 year or 1,200 hours
AMS Merlo’s P27.6 Plus model offers a low-height cab, 4-wheel-drive with three steering modes, two- speed transmission, and load sensing hydraulic pump. This compact vehicle also has an enclosed cab, heat and a/c, ground-engaging boom, and an overload protection system.
Xtreme Manufacturing XR619
- Max lift height: 19 ft.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 2,450
- Max load capacity: 6,000 lbs.
- Max reach: 11 ft.
- Engine Power: 74 Hp.
- Height with boom down: 6 ft. 5in.
- Warranty: 10 years or 10k hours, 5 years or 5k hours, 2 years, or 2k hours
Xtreme Manufacturing’s XR619 model has 360 degrees of operator visibility, suspension seat, easy service access, a large capacity fuel tank, and a steel dash and chassis. This model also has suspended pedals, individual gauges, switches and more.
John Deere Compact Track Loaders
- Max lift height: 11 ft.
- Lift capacity at max height in lbs.: 11,900
- Max load capacity: 3,100 lbs.
- Max reach: 29.7 in.
- Engine Power: 74 Hp.
- Height with boom down: 6 ft. 9 in.
- Warranty available based on local dealer
This John Deere series offers fluid-efficient diesel and large tanks for fewer pit stops, two-speed drivetrain, longer track frames for stability over rough terrain, and is known for being a powerlifter. The compact track loaders also feature joystick-style controls on 325G, 331G, and 333G models, four-season cab comfort, LCD monitor, push-button operations, and more.
