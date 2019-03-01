The World of Concrete 2019: MCAA Events Recap

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: Bruce Starrenburg
World of Concrete is the home of action-packed masonry competitions, beneficial meetings, informative classes, annual events, and an honor-filled night for the newly inducted members of the Mason Contractors Association of America’s Masonry Hall of Fame. Take a look at our recap of the events that took place during World of Concrete.
The C. DeWitt Leadman Award
Every year the MCAA presents the C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award to an elected individual who has exhibited exemplary leadership in advancing the masonry industry. The individuals who have received this esteemed award have demonstrated tireless dedication to the masonry industry with years of volunteer support and hard work. They have helped to ensure this industry remains vital for the nearly 500,000 people employed through masonry.
MCAA Chairman, Paul Odom presented this year’s C. DeWitt Leadman Award to former Chairman Mike Sutter during the MCAA Annual Meeting on Monday, January 21, 2019. “It is my honor and pleasure to present the C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award to Mike Sutter,” said Odom.
Mike began his masonry career as a senior in high school when he joined a vocational program in Brunswick, OH. After graduation, he served his apprenticeship and became a journeyman bricklayer before moving to Phoenix, Arizona one winter. He continued his career as a foreman and estimator/project manager. Then in 1991, Mike and his wife Colleen started Sutter Masonry. He built their company to over 200 employees working on both residential and commercial projects.
Since 1995, Mike has been an active member of both local and national industry associations, including serving as President, Vice President and Treasurer for the Arizona Masonry Contractors Association, and Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer, and Region G Vice President for the Mason Contractors Association of America. Mike has also served on numerous committees such as Apprenticeship, Certification, Fastest Trowel, and Safety.
Please visit www.masoncontractors.org/leadman-award to learn more about the C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award and to view a list of past recipients.
South of 40 At Drai’s After Hours Las Vegas: Supporting Masonry
The MCAA’s South of 40 Committee held its annual event at Drai’s After Hours on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. The South of 40 Committee’s mission is to provide members the opportunity to learn, to become more involved, and introduce a youthful voice into the masonry industry. “But you don’t have to under 40 to be involved in the South of 40,” stated Mason Hill, co-chair of the South of 40 Committee.
Located on The Strip in the Cromwell Hotel, Drai’s After Hours provided an adventurous party atmosphere that featured a live DJ, delicious passed appetizers, and drinks that were served throughout the evening.
Swag tables greeted the South of 40 Event attendees once they entered the basement level club. Everyone received a baseball jersey sponsored by Amerix, and the sleeves by CrewTracks, and ProBlock. Attendees also received a commemorative South of 40 hats sponsored by SPEC MIX. This year Brazos Masonry, Tampa Bay Tools, and Xtreme Manufacturing all sponsored the bag for everyone to carry all their swag. EZG Manufacturing ensured everyone had drinks in their hands by sponsoring the bar, and Federated Insurance made sure everyone had something to eat by sponsoring the passed appetizers and Philly Cheesesteak table.
This year’s table sponsors included: B&D Concrete & Masonry, Brazos Masonry, Cantarella & Son, Elite Distribution, G&G Enterprises, Hill Masonry, J. Construction, Ollier Masonry, Sutter Masonry, and WASCO. IMS Masonry switched things up this year by sponsoring the Cotton Candy that was a hit with all the attendees.
The DJ, sponsored by Pettibone kept the night going with great music. On the entertainment side of the event, CAD BLOX gave attendees a taste of the latest in virtual reality developments for the masonry industry.
For more information regarding the South of 40 Committee, please visit http://www.masoncontractors.org/southof40.
About The MCAA’s South of 40 Committee: We will accomplish our goals by fostering lasting relationships, encouraging new ideas, and educating the leaders of tomorrow with the objective of increasing the masonry market share and ensuring our industry is as solid as the products we promote.
Honoring the Legacy: The MCAA Masonry Hall of Fame 2019
The MCAA honored six new inductees into the Masonry Hall of Fame on Thursday, January 24th, 2019. The newly inducted were honored during the closing dinner held at the Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas.
Alonza “AC” Lewis, Angelo Tedesco Sr., Kenny Foeste, Mike Sutter, the late Clem Hellmann