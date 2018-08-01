MCAA Midyear Meeting Registration Open
Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations due by October 1, 2018
By: Tim O’Toole
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Masonry Hall of Fame class.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fameto submit your nomination.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2018
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Effective Leadership Communication
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
The Power of Breakeven Analysis
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Modeling Masonry in Revit with Masonry iQ
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: 3DiQ
——————–
Insurance Fraud is Costing Your Company!
Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Federated Insurance
——————–
Basic Masonry Estimating
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $200.00
Non-Members: $300.00
——————–
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Change Orders: Money on the Table!
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Why Buildings Leak
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part II
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part III
Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Debonding in CMU Headjoints…Why?!
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for August 2018
Authentic Masonry and Stone LLC
Rosenberg, TX
920-217-3669
authenticmasonryandstone.com
Contractor Member
Bausch-White Masonry, LLC
Cincinnati, OH
513-741-8000
Contractor Member
Cornestone Restoration, Inc.
Barrington, RI
401-247-9070
www.cornerstonerestorationri.com
Contractor Member
Enter.Net, Inc.
Allentown, PA
610-437-2221
www.enter.net
Chapter Associate Member
On Point Restoration & Masonry Repairs
New Castle, PA
724-510-0455
www.onpointrestoration.com
Contractor Member
Stoneworks, Inc.
Miami, FL
305-666-6676
trimstonepanels.com
National Associate Member