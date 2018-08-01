MCAA Midyear Meeting Registration Open

Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations due by October 1, 2018

By: Tim O’Toole

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Masonry Hall of Fame class.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fameto submit your nomination.