Nominations due by October 1, 2018

By: Tim O’Toole

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Masonry Hall of Fame class.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fameto submit your nomination.

 

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for August 2018

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more.  Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Effective Leadership Communication

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

The Power of Breakeven Analysis

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Modeling Masonry in Revit with Masonry iQ

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: 3DiQ

——————–

Insurance Fraud is Costing Your Company!

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: Federated Insurance

——————–

Basic Masonry Estimating

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Members: $200.00

Non-Members: $300.00

——————–

Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

 

 

Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

 

 

——————–

 

 

Change Orders: Money on the Table!

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

 

 

——————–

 

 

Why Buildings Leak

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part II

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

OSHA Investigations

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Anatomy of a Harassment Case: Part III

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Debonding in CMU Headjoints…Why?!

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT

 

New MCAA Members for August 2018

Authentic Masonry and Stone LLC
Rosenberg, TX
920-217-3669
authenticmasonryandstone.com
Contractor Member

 

Bausch-White Masonry, LLC
Cincinnati, OH
513-741-8000
Contractor Member

 

Cornestone Restoration, Inc.
Barrington, RI
401-247-9070
www.cornerstonerestorationri.com
Contractor Member

 

Enter.Net, Inc.
Allentown, PA
610-437-2221
www.enter.net
Chapter Associate Member

 

On Point Restoration & Masonry Repairs
New Castle, PA
724-510-0455
www.onpointrestoration.com
Contractor Member

 

Stoneworks, Inc.
Miami, FL
305-666-6676
trimstonepanels.com
National Associate Member

 