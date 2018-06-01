The Products Worn in the Field:

Rugged Flex® Rigby Double-Front Pant

High-Visibility Zip-Front Class 3 Thermal-Lined Sweater

Tilden Long Sleeve Crewneck Shirt

8-Inch Vintage Saddle Safety Toe Logger Boot

All Season Steel Toe Socks

Dennis Fletcher, Mason Foreman of Cantarella & Sons, had the opportunity to try out Carhartt’s items in the field. Fletcher has been in the industry for 10 years and has bought workwear from Carhartt over the years. “I’ve been fairly impressed with the longevity of the brand. It definitely lasts long and holds up in our trade,” Fletcher notes.

A Day in the Field:

A usual day can range from wall building, to demolition work to moving materials. At the time of interview it was during the winter so Fletcher didn’t get the opportunity to really get brick and block work in. However, there was a lot of cutting and demolition-style tasks that were performed while wearing the selected items from Carhartt. These tasks included cutting and demolition, which involved “I got dirty and wet from doing the different tasks, which was good with the products,” Fletcher confirms.

Overall Experience:

The pants impressed Fletcher enough for him to purchase another pair in a different color. However, he discovered a slight variation in the fit of the second pair of pants in comparison to the first. One pair seemed to be longer and baggier than the other. “My size has stayed the same over the years, but I can order the same model of everything and it seems like they fit differently,” Fletcher explains. The boots and pants seem to be holding up really well.

The work boot of choice for Fletcher is usually a logger-type of boot with a heavy heel and safe toe. The selected pair from Carhartt has a flat foot design with a composite toe, which is different from his other work boots. “They’re extremely light in comparison to my other boots, which is great. This cuts down on the fatigue of being on your feet all day and they’re pretty comfortable,” Fletcher points out.

The life of work boots for Fletcher last about six to eight months before he has to get another pair. He’s been wearing the boots from Carhartt for about 2 ½ months and he’s reported they’re holding up well, the soles are still good and there’s no wear in the fabric.

Recommendations?

After his work in the field wearing Carhartt’s products, Fletcher strongly recommends the pants for anyone in the construction industry. “They have an extra gusset type in the crotch, which gives you more freedom for moving around,” Fletcher adds. The pants have a bit of stretch to them helping in the movability, reducing the restriction and pull some may experience when working.

The boots are lighter than other boots he’s had and are comfortable to wear. Fletcher goes on to describe the quality of the sweatshirt, “Other brand products seem to have a reflective ribbon sewn onto to the sweatshirt.” That ribbon tends to rub off in less than a month while working with abrasive materials. However with Carharrt’s sweatshirt the reflective strip or ribbon seems to be adhered differently with a better quality.

Final Thoughts: ”

As far as in the field, Carhartt is well designed and well made clothing. I’d recommend it to anyone in the trade.“- Dennis Fletcher