2023 MCAA Midyear Meeting Recap

Words: Isa Stein, Managing Editor at MCAA
Photos: MASONRY Magazine
It has been another successful year in the books for the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Midyear Meeting. This year we had a great time networking and connecting while experiencing the incredible history of Hershey, PA. On Sunday, September 17th, the MCAA welcomed guests to Hershey, PA, starting with the MAC PAC Reception from 5:00pm-6:00pm. Shortly after, the MCAA hosted the Opening Reception and Dinner. The attendees received their badges and welcome bags while enjoying dinner and networking.
Monday morning, the Committee Chair Planning Meeting took place from 7:00am-9:00am. Some of the highlights include:
- New program alliance with Malta Dynamics for member safety.
- Developing the Foreman Development II program.
- The workforce development committee had a task force assembled, and the task force surveyed the country for active working training programs.
- Developing new educational programs for the next generation along with a larger new future leaders’ program targeted to roll out in 2025.
Following the Committee Chair Planning Meeting, The Masonry Foundation Meeting took place from 9:00am-10:30am.
Monday afternoon began with the Golf Lunch at 11:00am, followed by the Golf Outing. Many attendees enjoyed the Hershey Country Club East Course. Prizes were awarded to those who won competitions throughout the day.
Thank you to all of the companies that sponsored the golf outing this year!
Golf Lunch: Eldorado Stone
Branded Pro V1 Sleeve, Ball Marker, Tees: EZG Manufacturing
Branded Golf Cooler: SPEC MIX
Branded Beverage Tokens: Amerimix
Branded Custom-Fit Golf Glove: Telligent Masonry
Branded Golf Shoe Tote Bag: ESCSI
Branded Golf Towel: Tex-A-Con Cut Stone
Branded Divot Tool: Restore Masonry LLC
Branded Trophy + Prizes: IMS Masonry
Branded Tumbler: 3 Promise Labor Services
Hole In One Contest: Federated Insurance
Branded Blue Ball Contest: Brazos Masonry
Branded Longest-Drive Sponsor: J. Construction Masonry
Branded Closest To The Pin Sponsor: Hill Masonry
“Scotty Cameron” Putting Contest Sponsor: Lang Masonry
Tuesday, September 19th, began with the Golden Breakfast sponsored by Cultured Stone. Cultured Stone representatives and leaders spoke about their facility, the importance of working with contractors, and what they do as a company. Breakfast was followed by the exciting hands-on speed dating where contractor groups heard from Amerimix, EZG Manufacturing, EZ Scaffold, FRACO, Hydro Mobile, Masonry Cosmetics, Non-Stop Scaffolding, Norton Clipper, PROSOCO, SOLA, SPEC MIX, and XTREME Manufacturing. In between our speed dating, participants took time to check out the break zones sponsored by Lowe’s, Malta Dynamics, STABILA, and TNT Equipment/Premier Scaffold Solutions.
On Tuesday night, The Clay Café Tour & Dinner was presented by MCAA Corporate Partner Glen-Gery. This event was a truly unique and unforgettable evening. Attendees were led in small groups on an informative tour of the brick plant, featuring an up-close look at the manufacturing process. While some groups were taking the tour, others had the chance to mingle and enjoy drinks and snacks. After the tour, everyone came together to enjoy a BBQ dinner.
Wednesday morning opened with the MCAA Board Meeting from 7:00am-9:30am. The MCAA Board discussed previous reports, current partners, and updates within the industry. Federated Insurance presented the safety awards to those with outstanding safety throughout the year.
Safety Awards: Mason Hill (Hill Masonry, Inc.), Paul Cantarella Jr. (Cantarella & Son, Inc.), and Luke Keiderling (Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors, Inc.)
After the Board Meeting, from 9:30am-10:30am, the Contractor Round Table took place. The Contractor Round Table was a great experience for contractors, suppliers, and more to discuss the current trends and topics in the masonry industry. Some of the topics discussed include:
- Employee Appreciation
- Company Trucks
- Efficiencies on Job Sites
- PPE Policies
- Asset Tracking
- Phone and Data Access For Employees
The Hall of Fame Dinner presented by SOLA took place on Wednesday night. The 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees are Bill McConnell, Calvin Brodie, Daniel L. Hiltebeitel, and Stephen Getz. New inductees were awarded their Hall of Fame plaque and gave speeches to commemorate this historic evening. Thank you to the inductees for your dedication to the industry.
Thank you to all of our sponsors, supporters, and attendees who made the 2023 MCAA Midyear Meeting a success!