2023 Masonry Hall of Fame Inductees

On Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 during the MCAA’s Midyear Meeting, the Mason Contractors Association of America will induct three individuals into the Masonry Hall of Fame Presented By SOLA.
The Masonry Hall of Fame was created to recognize and award those individuals who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry. Each year, nominations are accepted to recognize individuals who have been a part of the masonry industry for 25 years or more and have had a major impact on the trade.
All inductees are nominated by their peers and carefully reviewed by a panel of judges. Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes in order to be accepted into the Hall of Fame.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees are Calvin Brodie, Daniel L. Hiltebeitel, and Bill McConnell.
Calvin Brodie
Mr. Brodie is the founder and president of Brodie Contractors in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has, and continues to be, a major figure and influencer in the masonry community both in the Carolinas and across the country. Mr. Brodie will make a worthy addition to the honor roll of Hall of Fame members.
Through the years, Calvin has used the resources of his company to help with the building of the current Bunn High School (BHS) football field complex, BHS baseball field wall, and Bunn Elementary School concession stand for the recreation league. In 2019, he was inducted into the Bunn High School Hall of Fame. He has employed many young men, given advice and opportunities, paid tuition to truck driving school, and college tuition to deserving young people with only one request, “go make us proud!”
Calvin became a member of the Raleigh Chapter of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association in 1985, serving as the Chapter President in 1990. He then served as the State Vice President, Regional Vice President, State Secretary-Treasurer, and the NCMCA President 1993-1995.
Calvin has been recognized by Engineer News and Record, Masonry, and Black Enterprise magazines. In 2021, and in other years, BCI was ranked “First” by number of employees on the list of minority-owned businesses in the Triangle area by The triangle Business Journal. In 2022, in Business North Carolina magazine, BCI was among the 25 excelling minority-owned companies in the state.
He has Co-Chaired the Annual masonry Apprenticeship Skills Contest at the NC State Fair for more than 35 years and has sponsored many top journeymen masons as apprentice participants.
Calvin was among the first to earn Certified Masonry Executive (CME) status in the NCMCA Masonry Contractor Certification Program. BCI was among the first firms to become a Certificate Masonry Contractor in the NCMCA Certification Program. He is a member of the National Masonry Instructors Associations Hall of Fame.
In his spare time, Calvin enjoyed caring for his cows, chickens, hunting, a collection of deer, eld, and duck displays, ocean fishing, bike riding, watching sports, traveling to an NFL Dallas Cowboys game, and playing golf — which now that he is slowly slowing down working in the business, he plays frequently. But his most favorite time of golfing is the annual “Murdell” golf trip to Myrtle Beach, SC with about forty of his closest friends in the business. They are his competitors and colleagues, but more importantly, his friends.
With many testaments to his accomplishments, Calvin Brodie is a true success in both business and in life. Despite the unfair challenges that minority people encounter in most any endeavor, he has earned admiration and genuine respect from his peers, competitors, and customers. And he’s done it as a minority businessman always intent on rising about societal challenges, holding no one responsible for his success or failure except for himself. Calvin is a valuable and trusted person; he is a gentleman’s gentleman. Calvin Brodie exemplifies what the Mason Contractors Association of America’s Masonry Hall of Fame is all about.
Daniel L. Hiltebeitel
Dan started his masonry career at age 14 laboring for a general contractor in Downingtown, PA. By 16 he labored for a mason contractor and started his apprentice training and continued through high school and college. While serving in the US Marine Corps, he did concrete jobs on weekends in Southern CA and continued to apprentice after being discharged from the Marines and when he moved back to PA.
In 1979 he started teaching masonry at Central Chester County Vo-Tech in Coatesville until 1998. From that point on Dan was the Director of the Masonry Program at Williamson College of the Trades in Media, PA. Throughout his tenure at Williamson, his students have consistently won top awards at the Skills USA and Skills PA competitions. Dan has a unique passion for masonry.
Bill McConnell
Bill McConnell began his career in the masonry working for Anastasi Brothers Masonry in Philadelphia. He continued to expand his successful career path by studying Architecture at Temple University in his early days in business. In 1968 Bill moved to the Boston Area to work in Anastasi’s new office location. He established himself over the next 16 years taking on many different roles. Following employment from Anastasi, he moved on to Manganaro of New England where he stayed for several years.
In 1986, Bill McConnell and James McEttrick founded Architectural Paving & Stone, Inc. Early on their focus was on hardscape work. However, over the years Bill broadened his product lines to include vertical masonry. Bill has a long list of prominent projects in which he contributed. Some of these include: Rowes Wharf, Deer Island WWTP, Central Artery/Tunnel, and Battery Wharf.
During the entire time he guided his company through the challenges of managing a successful masonry business, Bill was a steward of the masonry industry. Bill has been active in numerous associations with contractors organizations, labor unions whose members he employed, and other stakeholder associations. Bill was always volunteering for both local and national associations. He was regularly called on by his local contractor association, the Mason Contractors Association of Massachusetts (MCAM), and as a management trustee on his region’s local union fringe funds. Throughout the east coast, Bill McConnell is held in highest regard for his dedication to the masonry trade as he is an ally in providing a healthy future to the craft.
Bill is a past President of both, the Mason Contractors Association of Massachusetts (MCAM), and the Masons Contractors Association of America (MCAA). He has also served on the Board of the Bricklayers and Allied Crafts Local 3, Pension and Health and Welfare Fund. To this present day he still co-chairs this fund. Bill also continues to serve on the Board of Directors of the International Council of Employers of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (ICE/BAC.org)
While Bill has been enjoying retirement with his wife Joanne and is no longer active on a day-to-day basis with his company, Architectural Paving & Stone, Inc, he continues to stay involved with stewardship of the masonry industry. He remains a steady and dependable resource of knowledge and experience to the MCAM. In addition, Bill continues to volunteer as a chairman on the local union trust funds to ensure the health of the masonry contractors interests remains protected. His efforts help to make certain the masonry industry in his region continues to prosper for the next generation of leaders.
Nationally, Bill McConnell was an active MCAA contractor member dating back to the founding of his masonry business in the 1980s.