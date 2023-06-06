Hidden Causes of Efflorescence: How to Identify, Prevent and Treat It

Words: John Cicciarelli, Director of Masonry, Oldcastle APG
Photos: Oldcastle APG
If you’ve built with masonry, you’ve battled efflorescence: the white, powdery substance that appears on the surface of masonry walls sometimes days or weeks after the job is complete. Efflorescence – or “efflo”, colloquially – is obviously unsightly, but it’s not just an aesthetic threat. Left untreated, it can also be damaging to the structure.
Luckily, there are simple guidelines to help mitigate efflorescence – and even easier best practices to help avoid it in the first place!
But first, let’s take a look at what efflorescence is.
What is Efflorescence?
Efflorescence is a crystalline deposit that forms on the surface of masonry walls. It’s composed of soluble salts that are present in almost all cementitious building materials. When these materials come into contact with water, the salts dissolve and are carried to the surface of the wall, where they dry and form the powdery substance we call efflorescence.
That water can come from a variety of sources. Some you can control, like building tight walls that eliminate moisture intrusion. Some you can’t control, like water introduced naturally during a rainstorm, in high-humidity areas, or regions with high groundwater levels.
Jake Boyer, head of PROSOCO’s Cleaning and Protection division, knows a thing or two about efflorescence. “If it’s raining or a building is being washed, capillary action grabs that moisture and pulls it into the dry masonry substrate, breaking down the soluble salts on the way,” explains Boyer.
“When the rain stops, the capillary action reverses because now it’s drier on the outside of the substrate. That moisture is now carrying dissolved salts. So when it evaporates on the surface of the wall, the salts are left behind – and that’s what we call an efflo bloom.”
Know The Difference: Efflorescence vs. Lime Run
“Fluorescence” is the blanket term for any white powdery deposit on the wall – but not all fluorescence is created equal.
“99 times out of 100, we’re talking about that white powdery stuff on the wall,” says Boyer. “But that powdery look can also be created by lime run, which must be treated differently.”
Lime run is created by water in the same way as efflorescence, but it’s actually mobilized calcium hydroxide – and not salt – that’s moving to the surface.
“When calcium hydroxide is deposited on the surface of a masonry wall, it goes through a carbonization process where it reacts with the atmosphere and is no longer water-soluble,” explains Boyer. “In other words, you get a crusty buildup that’s as hard as a rock.”
Since efflorescence remains water-soluble, a water spray with some assistance from a chemical cleaner will typically dissolve and break those salts down to clean them off the wall. Lime run – aka carbonized calcium hydroxide – is far more resilient than the substrate that it’s attached to. Often a cleaner that’s aggressive enough to dissolve the lime run can also damage the underlying substrate.
“A good way to identify what you’re dealing with, is to splash water on the surface. If it has any visual impact to the stain itself, it’s likely common efflorescence. If it doesn’t disappear and there’s no visual change, it’s probably lime,” says Boyer.
Regardless of whether you’re dealing with traditional efflorescence or the more aggressive lime run, mitigation is critical. Left untreated, both salt (sodium chloride) and lime run (calcium hydroxide) will damage the underlying masonry, shortening its lifespan and causing further aesthetic deterioration.
So You’ve Got Efflo…Cleaning and Treatment Options
When dealing with any staining on masonry, always take the approach of using the mildest cleaning product first and monitoring PSI pressure. Starting with test areas – ideally mockup walls – can help determine the best cleaners for each unique scenario.
Whether it’s simple efflorescence or lime run, it’s important to determine what the appropriate product dilution and application method are first, before applying any cleaning products.
“In masonry cleaning, my number one rule is always do no harm,” Boyer says “So always take the mildest approach first and the right combination before bringing in the strong stuff.”
While cleaning is a good after-the-fact solution, once efflo starts, the damage is often done. Therefore, the ideal solution is simple: control moisture more effectively.
Efflorescence Prevention 101
Efflorescence requires three items to form, each of which can be controlled to a degree.
- The actual salts themselves, inherent in masonry and mortar
- Water to make those salts soluble, and
- A pathway or pores to allow the salty water to be carried to the surface.
Disrupting just one of these root causes will significantly mitigate efflo formation and keep your walls standing strong.
- Mitigate Unnecessary Moisture: Keep stored materials off the ground and covered so they’re not susceptible to rainwater.
- Keep the Installation Dry: During the job, cover the wall at the end of the day, especially if rain is in the forecast.
- Proper Design Techniques: Condition the space between floors to reduce pressure that can wick moisture – especially in tall walls and multi-story structures. Air and weather barriers help manage this as well.
- Proper Construction Techniques: Permanently cap the wall and add eaves, drip edge, cornice or other water management elements that will keep the interior of the wall dry and direct bulk water away from the face of the wall.
- Treat the Substrate: After the wall is cleaned and thoroughly dry, apply a penetrating protective treatment to mitigate moisture intrusion from the exterior.
With protectant products, the best options contain silicone or silane/siloxane, because penetrating water barriers should also allow the masonry to breathe. Film-forming barriers can cause fluorescence of their own. “Often it’s a combination of just one, two or all three of these,” says Boyer. “It’s important to ensure the wall has a water vapor transmission system for breathability.”
Integral Water Repellents: The “Belt & Suspenders” Approach
While post-applied sealants can be effective in controlling efflo, they come with a number of weaknesses.
- Application Consistency: Sealants have strict application guidelines that must be followed for proper performance. Apply too thin of a layer or miss an area and moisture won’t be blocked – opening up an efflo opportunity.
- Ignoring Interior Moisture: Most specifications will only call for sealants to be applied on the exterior of a wall, leaving the interior of the wall susceptible to moisture intrusion. That moisture can then travel to the face of the wall and leave efflo deposits.
- UV Breakdown & Reapplication Requirements: No post-applied sealant lasts the entire lifetime of a building. Regular re-application is required to effectively prevent efflorescence formation.
The most effective way to eliminate moisture is to utilize an integral moisture repellent that’s added to your masonry units and your mortar at the point of manufacture.
The integral water repellent (IWR) solution delivers a continuous shield against moisture throughout the wall – both the interior and exterior of the masonry unit as well as the entire mortar joint. No other solution can provide that level of protection and quality assurance.
It’s important to note that IWRs need to be added to both the block and mortar in order to be effective. Leaving either untreated means that there’s a vector for moisture intrusion and efflo formation.
On the cutting edge of IWRs technology, there are options that include “tracers” that can be detected via core sample to verify that the water repellent has been properly integrated. Many masons have embraced this technology as it can help absolve them of responsibility for any post-installation issues.
Taken together, all of these steps – from designing and building with quality masonry and mortar products, to cleaning and protecting the masonry wall – will result in putting the structure’s best face forward. A clean, efflo-free wall means stronger, longer-lived structures, happier customers, and fewer headaches for your team of masons.
About the Author
John Cicciarelli serves as Director of Masonry at Oldcastle APG where he supports the sales and marketing efforts for Echelon Masonry and all of the Oldcastle APG companies. He began his career with Oldcastle in 1998 as an architectural sales manager for the West Region. Since then he has served as Plant Manager, a Regional Sales Manager, and several roles at the Oldcastle corporate level in Atlanta for the past 14 years.