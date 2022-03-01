World of Concrete 2022: Another Successful MCAA Convention

Words and Photos: MASONRY Magazine
The MCAA held its Annual Meeting hosted classes, competitions, and more at the 2022 World of Concrete from January 17-20 in Las Vegas. If you could not attend the convention, look at our recap to see what you missed.
New Foreman Development Course (Part 1)
The new Foreman Development Course (Part 1) was taught on Sunday, January 16th, and Monday, January 17th by three experienced masons in the industry. Jameel Ervin, Donnie Williams, and Tom Vacala provided attendees with successful ways to evolve through their role as a foreman. In addition, attendees learned various tips and tricks of the trade that three very experienced masons taught. Be sure to check back on www.masoncontractors.org for more information on upcoming classes and events this year.
Foster Honored With C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award
Each year, the Mason Contractors Association of America presents the C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award to an individual who has provided exemplary leadership in advancing the masonry industry.
This year, Don Foster, industry advocate and co-owner of Masonry Cosmetics, received the honor during the MCAA’s Annual Board Meeting on Monday, January 17th.
All individuals who have received this prestigious award have demonstrated a tireless dedication to our industry through years of volunteer support and hard work. They have helped ensure our industry remains vital for the many people employed through masonry.
Following the board meeting, the contractor round table took place on Monday, January 17th. The round table discussion is another convention favorite where contractors can discuss popular and relevant topics in the industry.
Machine Guns Vegas Event
On Monday, January 17th, the MCAA hosted an event at Machine Guns Vegas. Members that attended had the opportunity to shoot 20 rounds from three different machine guns; a M24 Saw, M4, and Colt Commando. They were served a taco buffet from Twisted Catering of Las Vegas, and enjoyed the night catching up and networking with other members. The MCAA would like to thank EZG Manufacturing for sponsoring the taco buffet and SPEC MIX for sponsoring the hats attendees received at the event.
Silica Train The Trainer Course
Jerry Painter taught the Silica Train the Trainer course on Monday, January 17th from 8:00 am to noon. Attendees learned the essentials of silica compliance on a jobsite. For more information on the course and upcoming Silica Train the Trainer Webinars go to www.masoncontractors.org.
MAC PAC Breakfast
The MAC PAC Breakfast was held on Tuesday, January 18th, where members were joined by Jessie Vargas, a two-time World Champion Boxer from Nevada who is currently a Congressional Candidate. He took time from his schedule to speak at the MAC PAC event.
ABC’s of Fall Protection
On Tuesday, January 18, attendees learned and revisited the essential basics of working at heights and using fall protection. In addition, the hierarchy of responsibilities on the jobsite while working around a potential fall hazard was discussed. As well as the elements to complete a PFAS, how to inspect, fit, and wear all of the equipment correctly.