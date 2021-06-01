MCAA Gateway: June 2021

Submit Your Company For The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards Sponsored By Federated Insurance
Words: Dan Kamys
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards (sponsored by Federated Insurance) are presented annually to companies who submit the lowest incident rates for the year. Incident rates are calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year.
Entry is free for members of the MCAA. Winners will be announced and presented awards at the MCAA Midyear Meeting in Memphis from September 12-16, 2021.
To submit your company for the awards, visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards
MCAA Midyear Meeting Set For The Peabody In Memphis
Dates are September 12-16, 2021
The MCAA’s annual Midyear Meeting will take place from September 12-16, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. The hotel will be The Historic Peabody Memphis, which is described as “a magnificent bridge between the ‘Blues City’s’ celebrated past and cosmopolitan present” is world-renowned for the five ducks who reside in the hotel and march through the lobby at 11 AM and 5 PM.
Updated registration information and a schedule, including the return of the attendee-favorite Speed Dating, will soon be featured on the MCAA website.
New MCAA Members for June 2021
Arizona State Masonry
Gilbert, AZ
480-753-7646
Contractor Member
Craft Pro Masonry
Langhorne, PA
215-233-3100
Contractor Member
Husqvarna Construction Products N.A.
Olathe, KS
913-928-1000
Supplier Member
Innovative Concrete Design, Inc.
San Jose, CA
408-288-9200
Contractor Member
Yemc Masonry Contracting, Inc.
Murraysville, PA
724-325-2796
Contractor Member
WickRight, Inc.
Prairie View, IL
312-720-1467
Supplier Member