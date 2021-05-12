A Look At The Altgeld Family Resource Center

Words and Photos Courtesy of The Masonry Advisory Council
Editor’s Note: We’d like to thank the Masonry Advisory Council for sharing this great case study with us. For more information on this project and more be sure to visit their website www.masonryadvisorycouncil.org.
Altgeld Gardens was originally built in 1944 by the Chicago Department of Housing and Urban Development for veterans returning home from World War ll and is one of the first public, multi-building housing developments built in the United States. It was nicknamed the ‘toxic donut’ due to it having the largest concentration of hazardous waste sites in the USA. Industrial factories which caused the contamination were built alongside the Altgeld Housing projects.
Altgeld Gardens received funding from the Chicago Housing Authority to clean up the area as residents pushed for improvements. This investment led to the Altgeld Family Resource Center, which houses a community center with a multi-purpose room, pantry, art and music rooms, a library, and a daycare center. Its location is 130th street and the I94 highway and borders the Little Calumet River.
Architecture Design
The 40,170 sq ft circular building is a step into popular architecture design to create a shape, unlike typical masonry structures. The wavy design was created by KOO Architects, with Project Manager Bruce Roth at the helm of development and construction. The Altgeld Family Resource Centers’ design has smooth, graceful curves at every angle. It was purposely designed to complement, but not match, the existing Keck & Keck building nearby.
Preplanning was an important step to ensure that masonry could be used to provide the correct angles to fit on the concrete foundation. Standard full-size bricks were laid with precision radius points to form the walls, and half bricks were used to align at the windowsills. The placement of the masonry units was field verified to make sure they would match up to the steel supports and concrete foundation for setting the brick that forms the curved exterior walls.
The air barrier system was completely enclosed, allowing for one complete envelope that is completely airtight.
Other installations included fire-rated glass in the library (16 ft tall x 30 ft wide), a custom metal ceiling from Germany, a poly chloride white roof, and solar reflective concrete for the sidewalks.
The building is waiting for confirmation of LEED V4 status; obtained via a stormwater management system, heat island reduction, enhanced building commissioning, and other energy conservation measures.
Getting To The Build
The project started with a difficult build area. Roads needed to be made just to access the construction site. The water table was 3 feet down and like a pond. The union masonry construction crew, ALL Construction Group, had to dig the site down 3 feet to the water table, fill it with 3” 7A stone, and keep it clean. A retention system with storm traps was added to support run-off from the Little Calumet River that is located nearby.
New geothermal pipes were added by excavating 400 feet down and tapping into 32 wells where water is constantly running in a geothermal field, keeping the water at a consistent temperature. The water movement creates the energy needed to pump water into equipment that harnesses and controls the energy and natural cooling needed to support LEED initiatives.
Robert Klein, Superintendent of ALL Construction Group stated that GPS was used to calculate the radius and rake of the concave and convex walls, and it was used to establish points for the radius at windows and corners.
Why Build With Masonry?
Masonry was chosen as the preferred building material for several reasons. The area has a high concentration of existing masonry buildings, making it a natural fit into the surroundings. The masonry units used were a Brandywine Standard Brick because they were easily accessible in the Chicago area thus minimizing material delays. The red color was chosen to compliment, but not match the existing buildings still on the site. Choosing a Brandywine Standard Brick (supplied by Illinois Brick Company) was necessary to ensure that materials were available and could be supplied on time by local distribution. Masonry is common in Chicago construction projects because of its easy maintenance, product availability, and access to local union mason labor.
There are a lot of benefits to building with masonry. It’s structurally sound, is a natural and environmentally friendly material, and has a WOW factor with colors, shapes, and texture options. The brick shape fits in your hand, making it easier to work with, and thus, was instrumental in creating the angles necessary to complete the curved design. The careful and exact placement of the brick by the masons made all the difference in the successful construction of the Altgeld Family Resource Center.
Union trades were utilized in all aspects of this project. The City of Chicago relies on union labor to meet the long-term needs of buildings that support the community. This commitment is an investment in Chicago neighborhoods designed to bring change to underserved communities and to restore safe neighborhoods to the area.