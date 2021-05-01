Masonry Magazine
MCAA Gateway: May 2021

MCAA Gateway: May 2021

Submit Your Company For The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards Sponsored By Federated Insurance 

Words: Dan Kamys 

The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards (sponsored by Federated Insurance) are presented annually to companies who submit the lowest incident rates for the year. Incident rates are calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year. 

Entry is free for members of the MCAA. Winners will be announced and presented awards at the MCAA Midyear Meeting in Memphis from September 12-16, 2021. 

To submit your company for the awards, visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards 

MCAA Midyear Meeting Set For The Peabody In Memphis 

Dates are September 12-16, 2021 

The MCAA’s annual Midyear Meeting will take place from September 12-16, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. The hotel will be The Historic Peabody Memphis, which is described as “a magnificent bridge between the ‘Blues City’s’ celebrated past and cosmopolitan present” is world-renowned for the five ducks who reside in the hotel and march through the lobby at 11 AM and 5 PM. 

Updated registration information and a schedule, including the return of the attendee-favorite Speed Dating, will soon be featured on the MCAA website. 

New MCAA Members for May 2021 

Construction Robotics
Victor, NY
(585) 742-2004
Supplier Member

Ginty Construction, Inc
Clearwater, FL
(727) 327-8377
Contractor Member 

Lake Forest Masonry
Lake Forest, IL
(847) 234-4667
Contractor Member

Oak Tree Masonry, Inc.
Frederick, MD
(571) 259- 4667
Contractor Member

Primex Masonry Group
Tullytown, PA
(215) 945-3993
Contractor Member

Rasco Mason Contractors
Grayslake, IL
(715) 891-5772
Contractor Member

Father & Son Masonry
Phoenix, AZ
(602) 323-9690

Mason Contractors Association of America
1481 Merchant Drive
Algonquin, IL 60102

Phone: 800-536-2225 | 224-678-9709
Fax: 224-678-9714

www.masoncontractors.org

© 2020 Masonry Magazine masonrymagazine.com All rights reserved.

