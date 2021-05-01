MCAA Gateway: May 2021

Submit Your Company For The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards Sponsored By Federated Insurance
Words: Dan Kamys
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards (sponsored by Federated Insurance) are presented annually to companies who submit the lowest incident rates for the year. Incident rates are calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year.
Entry is free for members of the MCAA. Winners will be announced and presented awards at the MCAA Midyear Meeting in Memphis from September 12-16, 2021.
To submit your company for the awards, visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards
MCAA Midyear Meeting Set For The Peabody In Memphis
Dates are September 12-16, 2021
The MCAA’s annual Midyear Meeting will take place from September 12-16, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. The hotel will be The Historic Peabody Memphis, which is described as “a magnificent bridge between the ‘Blues City’s’ celebrated past and cosmopolitan present” is world-renowned for the five ducks who reside in the hotel and march through the lobby at 11 AM and 5 PM.
Updated registration information and a schedule, including the return of the attendee-favorite Speed Dating, will soon be featured on the MCAA website.
New MCAA Members for May 2021
Construction Robotics
Victor, NY
(585) 742-2004
Supplier Member
Ginty Construction, Inc
Clearwater, FL
(727) 327-8377
Contractor Member
Lake Forest Masonry
Lake Forest, IL
(847) 234-4667
Contractor Member
Oak Tree Masonry, Inc.
Frederick, MD
(571) 259- 4667
Contractor Member
Primex Masonry Group
Tullytown, PA
(215) 945-3993
Contractor Member
Rasco Mason Contractors
Grayslake, IL
(715) 891-5772
Contractor Member
Father & Son Masonry
Phoenix, AZ
(602) 323-9690