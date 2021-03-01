MCAA Gateway: March 2021

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for March 2021
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM CST
The Hadrian X In Action: A Case Study
——————–
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM CST
Building A Career in Construction
——————-
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM CST
Leading Edge Fall Protection in Masonry
——————-
Thursday, March 18th, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM CST
How To Save Time, Labor, and Money Using Your Laser Level
——————-
Friday, March 19th, 2021 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST
Reinforcing and Grouting Plush Flashing
Members: $250
Non-Members: $500
——————-
Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 AM CST
From Boomers to Zs: Working Across the Generation
New MCAA Members for March 2021
Benchmark Masonry, Inc.
Lewistown, MT
(406) 366-6257
Contractor Member
Ferrari Pools & Patios, Inc.
Westborough, MA
(508) 366-5649
Contractor Member
Master Builders Solutions
Shakopee, MN
(612) 433-9517
Supplier Member
Phoenix Masonry Independent Training Center, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
(602) 692- 1896
Supplier Member
SolaBlock, Inc.
Easthampton, MA
(339) 230-4600
Supplier Member