MCAA Midyear 2020: French Lick, Indiana

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: Ian McSpadden
With everything that is going on in the world today, it brings us so much pleasure to provide this year’s MCAA Midyear Meeting information. The team at the MCAA and MASONRY Publications are excited to meet with our members, partners, friends, and industry supporters on September 13-17 at the historic and infamous city of French Lick, Indiana at the French Lick Resort. The original French Lick Hotel was established in 1845 and the current spa was built in 1901. French Lick Springs Hotel combines touches of modern amenities and services with its rich history.
There is something for everyone at the French Lick Resort with a championship golf course, The Promenade of Shoppes, historic tours of the hotel, bowling, the spa, horseback riding, biking and hiking, casino, and trolley rides are available at your fingertips. If you haven’t registered for this year’s Midyear Meeting be sure to do so at www.midyear.masoncontractors.org.
We hope to see you there!
Schedule
Sunday, September 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Optional Event: Pete Dye Golf
Sketched on a napkin and carved into history by Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye, this course hosted the Senior PGA Championship in 2015. Senior PGA champion Colin Montgomerie called it “one of the iconic courses” in America and one that golfers all over the world will want to play. This championship golf course on one of Indiana’s highest elevation points has narrow, immaculate fairways and rugged, intense terrain. The Pete Dye Course has gained national acclaim for its 40-mile panoramic views of the southern Indiana countryside, three man-made lakes, “volcano” bunkers, and a variety of elevation changes. A robust 8,100 yards from the professional tees punctuate Dye’s signature sting from vista to vista.
4:00 PM
Meet & Greet With Lisa Oldham
The meet and greet for the MCAA’s new Chairman’s wife Lisa Oldham will be held in the atrium of the West Baden Hotel.
Monday, September 14, 2020
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
MCAA Foundation Meeting
11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
Spouse Event
The event will include a trolly tour of the historic French Lick and will end with a lunch and tour of the French Lick winery. Join us in the tasting room where you can sample the wines. Enjoy a glass on the patio or take a chilled bottle with you for a picnic or party. The Vintage Café features fresh, homemade Italian cuisine in the relaxed atmosphere of the French Lick Winery tasting room.
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Committee Chair Meetings
6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Opening Reception/Speed Dating Preview
This year we have a twist to our Speed Dating program. In years past, participants have gone to 12 separate suites in small groups to hear educational 20-minute B2B presentations about some of the latest developments in the industry. We have had requests from past attendees to offer a hands-on speed dating event. This year we are offering this for the first time.
We will be in shared space in what was formerly indoor tennis courts at the French Lick resort and now is used as a field house type venue. We will offer up to 15-20 minute B2B programs as well as breakfast and lunch in the space. As in past years, attendees will be given a card to have stamped at each meeting and then submit their card. Another twist this year will be in the prizes. Everyone who completes the circuit will be awarded a cash prize. Their cards will be entered in a drawing for a grand prize.
In addition to our Speed Dating morning, we will also offer a preview night and host our Opening Reception and dinner adjacent to the Speed Dating venue and will make our way to the venue for a sneak peek.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
6:30 AM – 8:00 AM
Continental Breakfast
7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Speed Dating and Lunch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
7:00 AM – 9:30 AM
Breakfast/Board Meeting/Committee Meeting
9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Contractor Round Table
Noon – 4:30 PM
MAC PEC Golf Outing at Donald Ross
This classic course designed by iconic architect Donald Ross underwent a $5 million restoration in 2007. When the project was completed, 80 of Ross’ trademark bunkers with flat bottoms and deep, gnarly faces were once again in place along with expanded, square, or rectangular-shaped greens that were severely undulated. Thirty-five of these bunkers are original to the course that Ross constructed in 1917. The course is a par 70 and plays to 7,000 yards. The Donald Ross Course has been rated the No. 2 public course in Indiana by GolfWeek every year since 2011. The course will play host to the MCAA’s political education fund outing this year.
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Closing Dinner
For more information on the Midyear Meeting be sure to go to www.midyear.masoncontractors.org or call (800) 536-2225. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there! For more information on the history of the French Lick Resort check out this month’s American cover story on the illustrious history of these hotels.