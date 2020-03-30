The World of Concrete 2020: MCAA Events Recap

Words & Photos: MASONRY Magazine
Every year World of Concrete houses tons of innovations, equipment, an action-packed competition day for everyone to enjoy, annual meetings, informative classes, and a closing banquet honoring the newly inducted Hall of Famers. This year was the biggest and best yet! Take a look at our comprehensive recap of all the great events that took place during the 2020 World of Concrete.
C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Awarded to Major Ogilvie
Each year, the Mason Contractors Association of America presents the C. DeWitt Brown Leadman Award to an individual who has provided exemplary leadership in advancing the masonry industry. At the 2020 Annual Meeting, MCAA Chairman Paul Odom presented the award to Major Ogilvie.
Many of you may know Major Ogilvie from watching him in his younger days in an Alabama Crimson Tide jersey #42 – when he was an all-American running back for legendary coach Bear Bryant. While only losing four games in his career, winning two national championships, and personally named the most valuable player of two major college bowl games – the 1980 Sugar Bowl and the 1981 Cotton Bowl.
Luckily for all of us, his determination and work ethic has extended well beyond the gridiron. His competitive drive was the reason that he was asked in 2010 to chair the Concrete Masonry Checkoff Program Initiative. At the time, he was serving as a general manager for concrete block operations for Block USA, which operated manufacturing plants throughout the South.
He continues working in Birmingham today for the CEMEX (which acquired Block USA). This company remains a tremendous advocate for the advantages that a checkoff can bring to all of our businesses. In Major’s current capacity, he continues to advocate for policies that recognize the value of resilient construction.
Since he was given the Checkoff ball, so to speak, Major has never taken his eyes off of the goal line, despite numerous challenges along the way. In the nearly 10 years since he has assumed his leadership role on this, he has testified before Congress, personally led the charge with elected leaders in the US House and Senate, and coalesced an industry. While the final goal line is still ahead, we are fortunate that Major is still carrying the ball and that he has exemplified all of the attributes that were envisioned for recognition through the C. Dewitt Brown Leadman of the Year Award.
All of the individuals who have received this prestigious award have demonstrated a tireless dedication to our industry through years of volunteer support and hard work. The Leadman recipient is selected by the Chairman each year, and their selection is a distinct honor that has been reserved for very few people. The MCAA is proud to have presented Major with this honor for his tremendous dedication to getting the Concrete Masonry Check-off program passed through Congress.
While Major is very humble in his efforts and gives all the credit to the many folks, who worked towards accomplishing this goal together, having a leader who recognized the need for the larger team effort to accomplish the task was critical to accomplishing the goal.
Major embodied that team effort, and his unique personality and experiences helped push the passing of the program into the end zone. Congratulations, Major, on a great effort and your being selected for this honor!
Honoring their Legacies: The MCAA Hall of Fame 2020
This year the MCAA honored four new inductees in The Masonry Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 6th, 2020. The newly inducted Hall of Famers were celebrated during the MCAA’s closing dinner and banquet at the Vdara Hotel & Spa.
Brian Carney, Mark Kemp, Paul Hoggatt, and Doug Drye have joined the elite group of Hall of Fame members. We’d like to congratulate everyone again on being inducted into this prestigious group.