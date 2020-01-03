Continuing the Legacy: Butler Masonry A Company Profile

Words: MASONRY Magazine
Photos: Butler Masonry
Butler Masonry Mission
Impacting successful outcomes for each client by focusing on safety, quality, and integrity through delivery of optimal performance of every job and every case.
History
Merlin Earl Butler founded his masonry construction business in the southern town of McComb, Mississippi in the early 1970s. Merlin started laying brick at the tender age of 13 and continued to do so after starting his business. In the early 1980s, he moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area and settled his business there. It was in Texas where this family-owned business would continue to flourish under the management of Merlin’s sons Merrick and Kevin Butler. Merrick and Kevin re-incorporated and started running Butler Masonry in 2006 and have been growing their father’s business ever since.
“The driving force behind our business is our passion and History. We want to leave a lasting legacy by laying one Brick or block at a time…” — Kevin Butler
The Butler brothers have continued their father’s legacy by growing their business to serve the entire state-wide area of Texas and Oklahoma. Additionally, they’re working on extending their services to Georgia and back home to Mississippi within the next few years. Being a family-owned company, Kevin and Merrick strive to keep their father’s core values in place. While the company’s size can fluctuate depending on the work demand, Butler Masonry company size consists of at least fifty in the field and eight in the office.
They’ve both been immersed in the masonry industry all their lives and believe in growing the industry. “We stand by our product, our quality, and safety,” Kevin states emphatically. They believe in sticking to their word, and as a close-knit company, sticking to the core values has helped to create a resilient business and legacy.
Their Projects
Butler Masonry’s projects range from Renovations, Restorations, K-12, Higher Education buildings to retail buildings such as Wal-Mart, hotel structures, and even government buildings like the DFW airport in Texas. They’ve completed large historical renovations/additions such as the South Oak Cliff High School, Carter High School, and are currently working a massive masonry New Build of Elsie Robertson Middle School in Lancaster, TX. They were about halfway through completion at the time of the interview.
Industry Involvement
While Butler Masonry is a new member of the Mason Contractors Association of America, they are looking forward to all the benefits that are afforded to their membership. This company is also affiliated with the United Masonry Contractors Association and is heavily involved with their masonry apprenticeship program.
They are also affiliated with the Regional Black Contractors Association and the National Association of Minority Contractors where Kevin also serves on the Board. “We support all of these organizations because of their initiatives and to be able to advocate for the masonry industry,” Kevin notes.
We want to thank Butler Masonry for taking the time to talk with us about their company and core values. We also wish them the absolute best as Merrick and Kevin continue their father’s business and make tracks in this legacy. Although Kevin and Merrick are still relatively young, they are already making great strides in the industry and growing their business while maintaining their father’s core values, which is not an easy task in the modern business world. It is no surprise that Butler Masonry is expanding into an additional two states in the near future, and looks forward to catching up with them soon to check in on how their progress is continuing to flourish.