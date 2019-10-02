MCAA Gateway: October 2019

Registration Open for 2020 MCAA Convention at World of Concrete
Registration is now available for the 2020 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.
The MCAA Convention is the perfect opportunity for you and your company to learn and participate in many new and exciting happenings taking place at the MCAA and in our industry today, including a number of great education programs focused on helping your company maintain a competitive advantage.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/convention to learn more and to register online.
We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!
Compete in the 2020 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 during MASONRY MADNESS®
Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!
Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.
If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!
2019 MCAA SAFETY ADVANTAGE AWARD WINNERS
COMPANIES AWARDED FOR SAFETY AT MCAA MIDYEAR MEETING
(Algonquin, Ill.) Sept. 17, 2019 – The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) presented the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, during the MCAA Midyear Meeting in New Hampshire.
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards are based on a mason contractor’s incident rate. Awards were presented to the top companies with greater than 100,000 hours worked by all employees, and the top companies with less than 100,000 hours worked by all employees.
The winners were:
GREATER THAN 100,000 HOURS
FIRST PLACE (3-Way Tie)
Gates Construction Company, Inc.
Mooresville, N.C.
John J. Smith Masonry Company
St. Louis
Schiffer Mason Contractors, Inc.
Holt, Mich.
LESS THAN 100,000 HOURS
FIRST PLACE (6-Way Tie)
Cantarella & Son, Inc.
Pittsfield, Mass.
Grant Contracting Co., Inc.
Fenton, Mo.
Minahan Construction, Inc.
Uwchland, Pa.
Pinnacle Masonry, Inc.
Cary, N.C.
Stonelake Masonry, Inc.
Elk Grove, Calif.
Troianiello Masonry, Inc.
Scranton, Pa.
The goal of the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards is to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards for more information.
2019 MCAA MAC PEC Golf Tournament Results
Adams, Cantarella, Slattery and Smith win in putt-off
The MCAA’s MAC PEC Golf Tournament was held Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Mount Washington Course during the MCAA Midyear Meeting in New Hampshire.
The 18-hole Mount Washington Course was designed by legendary Scottish Architect Donald Ross and was completed in 1915. Its backdrop features New Hampshire’s spectacular Presidential Mountain Range. This Par 72, 7,004-yard-course has hosted four New Hampshire Opens and the prestigious New England Open Championship in September 2010.
The top two teams ended in a tie, which resulted in a “putt-off” during the MCAA Midyear Meeting Closing Dinner. The team closest to the hole was awarded as the tournament winner.
The results are as follows:
First Place Team (-9)
Ron Adams, Paul Cantarella, Adam Slattery, Robert Smith
Second Place Team (-9)
Danks Burton, Shawn Nelson, Paul Oldham, Kaleb Shumway
Most Honest Team (+1)
Buddie Barnes, Gary Joyner, Freddy Koontz, Terry Ward
Longest Drive
Kent Bounds (Hole 6)
Rachelle Lang/Steve Wheeler (Hole 17)
Closest to the Pin
Kent Bounds (Hole 5)
Thad Skinner (Hole 16)
All proceeds support the MCAA’s MAC PEC.
The next MCAA MAC PEC Golf Tournament will be held during the 2020 MCAA Midyear Meeting. Please visit www.masoncontractors.org/midyear for more information when available.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for October 2019
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————-
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
New Developments in Lightweight Concrete Masonry And How they Benefit the Mason Contractor
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Expanded Shale, Clay and Slate Institute (ESCSI)
——————–
Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
——————–
Developing the Next Generation using Performance Discussions
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Designing a Sustainable Masonry Cavity Wall Building Envelope
Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Mortar Net Solutions
——————–
Reinforcement Placement and Masonry Grouting
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $75.00
Non-Members: $75.00
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Understanding Masonry Codes and Standards
Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
——————–
Mastering Millennial Mindset and Beyond: How to Attract and Retain Emerging Leaders
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for October 2019
A&K Rentals, LLC
Marissa, IL
618-295-7030
Supplier Member
Mas-Con Corporation
Laconia, NH
603-528-4880
Contractor Member
Pro Structural, Inc.
Menifee, CA
951-303-3835
Contractor Member
RVM Construction Inc.
Lancaster, OH
740-681-1294
Contractor Member
Texas Lath & Masonry, Inc.
New Braun, TX
830-632-5512
Contractor Member
Triangle Brick Company
Durham, NC
919-226-5604
Supplier Member