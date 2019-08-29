MCAA Gateway: September 2019

Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations Due October 1, 2019
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 1, 2019 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.
Compete in the 2020 MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 during MASONRY MADNESS®
Do you think you’re fast? Sign up for the MCAA’s Fastest Trowel on the Block competition during MASONRY MADNESS® at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas where you’ll have a chance to win your share of thousands in cash and prizes!
The Fastest Twenty Minutes in Masonry
Select a tender that can keep up with you and join top masons from around the world for twenty minutes of all-out non-stop blocklaying action. Only those journeymen masons who have the skill, confidence and courage to face-off with the industry’s best are invited to compete.
Watch videos of previous competitions at www.fastesttrowel.com to see how you stack up against the field.
Are you Fast Enough?
If you think your trowel is worthy, go to www.fastesttrowel.com and download an application or call 800-536-2225. Come join these select blocklayers building excitement with what they do best!
Register today at www.fastesttrowel.com to compete.
CrewTracks Joins MCAA Strategic Partner Program
The MCAA and our members welcome the newest Strategic Partner
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is proud to welcome CrewTracks as its newest Strategic Partner.
CrewTracks has been involved with the MCAA almost since the company was founded, and their field management app has been tailored to the needs of the masonry industry. A growing number of MCAA companies benefit from the program’s efficiency-focused features. Later this year, CrewTracks plans to release a revamped production tracking feature that includes hourly, daily, and per-crew benchmarks, as well as production tracking per individual. This feature is being developed as a direct response to feedback from MCAA members.
Brett Fairbourn, VP of Marketing at CrewTracks, said, “We absolutely love working with masonry companies and the MCAA. It’s about time we made it official. This is a huge milestone for CrewTracks, and we’re really proud of it.”
Visit www.crewtracks.com for more information about CrewTracks.
The MCAA Strategic Partner Program allows suppliers to reach out to contractors through a large variety of methods including promotion throughout MCAA publications and events. To learn more, visit www.masoncontractors.org/strategicpartner.
The MCAA looks forward to working with CrewTracks.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for September 2019
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
Fostering Innovation with Construction Technology
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: FMI
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
Gain a Competitive Advantage Through Bonding
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Federated Insurance
Designing Adhered Masonry Veneer
Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Mortar Net Solutions
Engineering Masonry with Direct Design
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA)
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
New Developments in Lightweight Concrete Masonry And How they Benefit the Mason Contractor
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Expanded Shale, Clay and Slate Institute (ESCSI)
Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
Developing the Next Generation using Performance Discussions
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Designing a Sustainable Masonry Cavity Wall Building Envelope
Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Mortar Net Solutions
Reinforcement Placement and Masonry Grouting
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $75.00
Non-Members: $75.00
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Understanding Masonry Codes and Standards
Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $225.00
Non-Members: $275.00
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Silica Train-the-Trainer Course
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
Members: $350.00
Non-Members: $700.00
Mastering Millennial Mindset and Beyond: How to Attract and Retain Emerging Leaders
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for August 2019
Heckmann Building Products Inc.
Melrose Park, IL
800-621-4140
Supplier Member
Stoneworx Of VA
Partlow, VA
540-429-6699
Contractor Member
Tikka Masonry Inc.
Battle Ground, WA
360-907-5893
Contractor Member
Vega Construction Company, Inc.
Mount Airy, NC
828-368-5133
Contractor Member