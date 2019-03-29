MCAA Gateway: April 2019

2019 Masonry Industry Legislative Conference
The Masonry Industry Legislative Conference will be held May 14-16, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
The conference is the perfect opportunity to meet with elected officials and discuss important issues affecting your company and the masonry industry. The main focus of the program will be getting our issues and positions in front of key congressional figures and tell them our story as to how their votes impact our industry.
We are also very excited to offer a nighttime monument tour of Washington D.C. This three-hour tour includes stops at the U.S. Capitol, the White House, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, FDR Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, MLK Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, and much more!
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/legconf for a full schedule of events and to register.
MCAA Safety Advantage Awards
Submissions are now open for the 2019 MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance.
Safety is overlooked by some contractors for several reasons: cost, time, resources, compounded focus on production, or simple ignorance. The goal of the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards is to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.
The MCAA Safety Advantage Awards will be presented based on a mason contractor’s incident rate. The incident rate is calculated by multiplying the number of injuries and illnesses from the OSHA Form 300 by 200,000, divided by the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year.
All entries will be tabulated and awards will be presented at the MCAA Midyear Meeting to the top two companies with less than 100,000 hours worked by all employees, and the top two companies with more than 100,000 hours worked by all employees. Entry is free for MCAA members.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards to enter your company.
Submissions must be received by June 30, 2019.
Save the Date – 2019 MCAA Midyear Meeting
The Mason Contractors Association of America has announced the dates and location of the 2019 MCAA Midyear Meeting. The meeting will be held September 9–11, 2019 in New Hampshire.
More information, including a full schedule of events, will be available soon at www.masoncontractors.org/midyear.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for April 2019
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on-demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
How Managers and Supervisors Achieve Winning Results Thru People
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
An EmployerΓÇÖs Guide to the Family and Medical Leave Act
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Navigating the Reasonable Accommodation Process Under the Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Introduction to MCAAΓÇÖs Association Health Plan
Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Assurance
——————–
How to Talk to Elected Officials
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
A Top 10 List You Cannot Ignore
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Federated Insurance
——————–
Masonry Past, Present and Future
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Succession Planning: The Critical People Development Aspect
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Traffic: How to Generate Interest, Drive Traffic, and Get Found Online!
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Masonry Agency
——————-
25 Ways to Increase Profits
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
TMS 602, Specification for Masonry Structures
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Effective Delegation in Action
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Concrete Masonry Field Tolerances
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Practical Steps to Creating a Productive Company Culture
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Conversions: Proven Methods to Capturing Online Leads
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Masonry Agency
——————–
Understanding Labor Cost, Productivity and Efficiency
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Digital Sales: The Tools and Methods Necessary for Selling Online Leads
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Masonry Agency
——————–
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Gain a Competitive Advantage Through Bonding
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
Presented by: Federated Insurance
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Developing the Next Generation using Performance Discussions
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST
New MCAA Members for April 2019
A-Roo Co. Pro Grade
Strongsville, OH
440-238-8850
Supplier Member
Berich Masonry, Inc.
Englewood, CO
303-771-4900
Contractor Member
Dalton Protection, Inc.
Medway, OH
937-849-9055
Contractor Member
DAY Masonry, LLC
Dayton, OH
937-313-0477
Contractor Member
J. P. Construction
Syracuse, NY
315-720-6652
Contractor Member
Masonry Agency
Scottsdale, AZ
480-442-7658
Supplier Member
Masonry Design
Elk Grove, CA
916-764-9400
Contractor Member
Matthew Masonry & Restoration, LLC
Pittsboro, IN
Contractor Member
Prime Masonry, LLC
McAllen, TX
956-2350
Contractor Member
Speweik Preservation Consultants, INC
Elgin, IL
224-856-7449
Supplier Member
Tekton Enterprises
Hudsonville, MI
616-209-7266
Contractor Member