MCAA New Member Package for WOC Attendees
Join the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) during the World of Concrete, January 22-25, 2019 in Las Vegas, for the special rate of $599, and you’ll receive a membership package valued at over $3,000 including:
- 18-Month MCAA Membership
- Free 2020 WOC Show Floor Pass
- Access to MCAA Healthcare Plan
- Members Only Safety Library and Training Videos
- 2019 MCAA Midyear Registration
- And much more!
Visit Booth C3301, stop by the MCAA Tent in the Bronze Lot, visit www.masoncontractors.org/join, or call 800-536-2225 for more information.
See the Masonry Innovations & Workforce Development Zone at WOC
The Masonry Innovations & Workforce Development Zone is returning to the MASONRY MADNESS® Arena! Positioned in the center of the 100,000 square foot fanfare of masonry promotions, WOC show-goers can become participants in several product and equipment demonstrations hosted by companies showcasing the latest technological developments advancing the masonry industry.
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and SPEC MIX® have once again united with the support of several manufacturers of leading brands to host daily, non-stop informative demos where spectators will learn and trial new products hitting the masonry market. From dust management and 3D modeling (BIM) to proper cleaning techniques and material installation, the Innovation & WFD Zone proves the masonry industry is rapidly evolving for a strong future.
What’s more, the Innovations & Workforce Development Zone is the perfect event for masonry enthusiasts as it is surrounded by the battlegrounds of the 17th annual SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® World Championship and the MCAA Fastest Trowel on the Block and Masonry Skills Challenge competitions. Over 4,000 WOC attendees are expected to fill the MASONRY MADNESS Arena on Wednesday, January 23rd to witness the world’s best masons compete for over $120,000 in prize money including a Ford F-250 4×4 XLT truck.
Set your calendar to get to the World of Concrete—you don’t want to miss what the Bronze Lot has to offer!
South of 40 Party at Drai’s After Hours
The MCAA’s South of 40 will take over Drai’s After Hours on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM for the annual South of 40 Party.
The home of live nightlife entertainment on The Strip, Drai’s After Hours plays host to MCAA’s South of 40 Party. Experience an adventurous party atmosphere featuring a live DJ, delicious appetizers, and drinks that will be served throughout the evening.
Purchase your tickets today at www.masoncontractors.org/convention.
OSHA Final Rule Announcement
November 8, 2018 – OSHA last night issued the long awaited and much anticipated Final Rule that establishes permanent federal requirements for the qualification of crane operators.
Effective December 9, 2018 operators of most cranes used in construction activity will have to be certified by an accredited certification body. And employers will have to have completed an evaluation of each operator by February 7, 2019.
The new effective dates provide some additional breathing room for operators and employers who have not yet completed the certification and evaluation process. But the message for those who have not is unchanged: Don’t wait!
NCCCO is producing a full briefing document on the new rule for public distribution next week.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for December 2018
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
Mass Masonry Walls and IECC Compliance
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
Debonding in CMU Headjoints…Why?!
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
How to Plan for a Successful Business Transition
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
Assuring the Successful Continuation of Your Family Business
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT
