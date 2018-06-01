Last chance to enter Safety Advantage Awards

Submissions due June 30

ByZach Everett

Submissions to the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance, are due by June 30, 2018. This is your last chance to enter the awards.

Safety is overlooked by some contractors for several reasons: cost, time, resources, compounded focus on production, simple ignorance, or possibly many other things. Our goal is for the MCAA safety awards to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.

The awards will be presented based on a company’s Incident Rate. This seemed to be the most equitable and best way to judge between contractors. The Incident Rate will be the only criteria at the present. There could be many other guidelines thrown into the mix; OSHA citations, comprehensiveness of safety policy, superseding of OSHA compliance by company policy, peer review of policies, job site inspections, volunteer safety work, using biodegradable earplugs, non-concrete block, utilizing anti-alien abduction hardhats or a gamut of other qualifiers and disqualifiers, but we thought that starting simple would be best for the moment.

The Incident Rate, by which the safety awards will be judged, is calculated off of the OSHA logs. ALL OSHA recordable injuries and illnesses are logged for that year. The number of illnesses and injuries are multiplied by 200,000 then divided into the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year. This equation gives you the company’s Incident Rate. This should not be confused with the DART Incident Rate which only takes into account the incidents that result in days away from work.

To get your company considered for the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards simply go to www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awardsand fill out the sign up form and return it with your 2017 OSHA 300 form. All entries will be tabulated and the awards will be presented at the 2018 MCAA Midyear Meeting.

We look forward to this event and hope that there is huge participation. Safety is extremely important! It’s important to help get more work, to keep WC cost down, but most importantly, because families need their parents and spouse to come home healthy! Join with us in this small way to reach that goal.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for June 2018

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

TMS 602, Specification for Masonry Structures

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

Transitioning to a Leader – Using Authority Effectively

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Safety Equipment and Usage on Conventional Frame Scaffolding

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Using a Dashboard to Steer Your Company on the Right Path

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Understanding Surety: How It Can Help Grow Your Business

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: Assurance

——————–

What You Need To Know Now With Cyber Security

Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: Assurance

——————–

Motivation – A Key Leadership Skill

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Residential Concrete Masonry Foundation

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Leveraging Design-Build Opportunities

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Effective Leadership Communication

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

The Power of Breakeven Analysis

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Basic Masonry Estimating

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Members: $200.00

Non-Members: $300.00

——————–

Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Change Orders: Money on the Table!

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Why Buildings Leak

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

OSHA Investigations

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT