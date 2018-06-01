Last chance to enter Safety Advantage Awards
Submissions due June 30
Submissions to the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance, are due by June 30, 2018. This is your last chance to enter the awards.
Safety is overlooked by some contractors for several reasons: cost, time, resources, compounded focus on production, simple ignorance, or possibly many other things. Our goal is for the MCAA safety awards to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.
The awards will be presented based on a company’s Incident Rate. This seemed to be the most equitable and best way to judge between contractors. The Incident Rate will be the only criteria at the present. There could be many other guidelines thrown into the mix; OSHA citations, comprehensiveness of safety policy, superseding of OSHA compliance by company policy, peer review of policies, job site inspections, volunteer safety work, using biodegradable earplugs, non-concrete block, utilizing anti-alien abduction hardhats or a gamut of other qualifiers and disqualifiers, but we thought that starting simple would be best for the moment.
The Incident Rate, by which the safety awards will be judged, is calculated off of the OSHA logs. ALL OSHA recordable injuries and illnesses are logged for that year. The number of illnesses and injuries are multiplied by 200,000 then divided into the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year. This equation gives you the company’s Incident Rate. This should not be confused with the DART Incident Rate which only takes into account the incidents that result in days away from work.
To get your company considered for the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards simply go to www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awardsand fill out the sign up form and return it with your 2017 OSHA 300 form. All entries will be tabulated and the awards will be presented at the 2018 MCAA Midyear Meeting.
We look forward to this event and hope that there is huge participation. Safety is extremely important! It’s important to help get more work, to keep WC cost down, but most importantly, because families need their parents and spouse to come home healthy! Join with us in this small way to reach that goal.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for June 2018
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
TMS 602, Specification for Masonry Structures
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Transitioning to a Leader – Using Authority Effectively
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Safety Equipment and Usage on Conventional Frame Scaffolding
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Using a Dashboard to Steer Your Company on the Right Path
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Understanding Surety: How It Can Help Grow Your Business
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Assurance
——————–
What You Need To Know Now With Cyber Security
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: Assurance
——————–
Motivation – A Key Leadership Skill
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Residential Concrete Masonry Foundation
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Leveraging Design-Build Opportunities
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Effective Leadership Communication
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
The Power of Breakeven Analysis
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Basic Masonry Estimating
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $200.00
Non-Members: $300.00
——————–
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
Management Essentials for the First Time or Recently Promoted Manager
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Change Orders: Money on the Table!
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Why Buildings Leak
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Selling Excellence Without Being Pushy and Aggressive
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
