Congratulations to Vincenzo Capasso – Pullman Ermator S26 HEPA Dust Extractor Winner

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) congratulates Vincenzo Capasso of Capasso Restoration in North Haven, Conn. Vincenzo is the winner of a S26 HEPA Dust Extractor, donated by Pullman Ermator.

Unlike low cost homeowner vacuums, Ermator HEPA Dust Extractors are equipped with tested and certified HEPA filters that trap the smallest, most dangerous-to-breath dust particles and prevents them from being released in the air. A HEPA Dust Extractor not only exhausts perfectly clean air, it is far more efficient for the fast recovery of bulk dry dust, debris and other building materials found on every construction, abatement and restoration job site. They can also be connected to electrical power tools to extract the freshly cut and friable concrete dust, considered to be the most hazardous to construction workers.

The Pullman Ermator S26 HEPA Dust Extractor was raffled at the 2017 World of Concrete show in Las Vegas. All visitors who spun the MCAA prize wheel or completed a form at the MCAA booth or MCAA tent in the Gold Lot were entered to win.

To learn more about the S26 HEPA Dust Extractor and Pullman Ermator’s full line of dust extractors, visit www.ermatorusa.com.

The MCAA would like to thank Pullman Ermator for their generous donation and support of the masonry industry