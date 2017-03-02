MCAA Annual South of 40 Event Held At Señor Frog’s

The MCAA held it’s annual South of 40 event at Señor Frog’s Restaurant & Bar at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. As a networking and fundraising event for the association, the space was packed and filled with food drinks, and great conversation. Additionally, guests could try out the Oculus Rift virtual reality games and be immersed in other worlds.

The mission of the South of 40 Committee is to provide members the opportunity to learn, to become more involved, and introduce a youthful voice into the masonry industry. It aims to accomplish this by fostering lasting relationships, encouraging new ideas, and educating the leaders of tomorrow with the objective of increasing the masonry market share and ensuring our industry is as solid as the products the MCAA promotes.

Bonifate Named MCAA Region A Vice President

Joe Bonifate, President of Operations at Arch Masonry, Inc. in Pittsburgh, was elected to the position of MCAA Region A Vice President at the MCAA Annual Meeting on January 19, 2017 during the MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete/World of Masonry in Las Vegas.

Joe has served as the President of Operations at Arch Masonry, Inc. since it was formed in August 2010. Arch Masonry Inc. is a commercial masonry company licensed to work in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The intent of Arch Masonry, Inc. is to offer customers a value and integrity based service performed by their employees that is completed in an environment where there is a balance of production, quality, and safety.

Joe is also heavily involved in legislative affairs, making sure the voice of the masonry industry is heard in Washington, D.C. He has served as Co-Chairman of the MCAA Legislative Committee for three years.

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) and our members welcome Joe to his new role.

Four Companies Join MCAA Strategic Partner Program

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is proud to welcome Amerimix, Federated Mutual Insurance Company, Hohmann and Barnard, Inc., and Hyrdo Mobile as its newest Strategic Partners.

Amerimix

Amerimix manufactures and delivers quality-preblended mortars, stuccos, grouts, and specialty cements to meet the needs of developers, general contractors, plasterers, and masons. Amerimix serves the commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential markets throughout the United States. Amerimix is a registered trademark of Oldcastle: a leading manufacturer of building products in North America.

Federated Mutual Insurance Company

Since 1904, Federated has protected businesses through valuable insurance and risk management services. Policyholders have access to a wealth of risk management resources focused on employee training, estate planning, business continuation, workplace safety, human resources, and many other loss prevention topics. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company® and recommended by hundreds of national and state associations, Federated Insurance believes its value is measured by your success.

Hohmann and Barnard, Inc.

Hohmann and Barnard, Inc., founded in 1933, is known worldwide for quality fabrication and innovative design of anchor and reinforcement systems for masonry. Hohmann and Barnard, Inc. offers a diverse range of products for the building envelope: masonry reinforcement, anchors and ties; water protection systems featuring flashing and air barriers; and masonry restoration products.

Hydro Mobile

Hydro Mobile has been in business for over 25 years and has successfully executed hundreds of projects and delivered thousands of safe and reliable machines. Hydro Mobile has always been committed to designing and manufacturing mast climbing work platforms while contributing to hazard-free work environments. Its success is a result of providing cutting edge technology, proven product excellence, and customized customer care to an extensive range of dealers & clients located across Canada and the USA, as well as overseas.

Amerimix, Federated Mutual Insurance Company, Hohmann and Barnard, Inc., and Hyrdo Mobile join MCAA’s Strategic Partners Echelon Masonry, EZG Manufacturing, Fraco Products, iQ Power Tools, Kennison Forest Products, Mortar Net Solutions, Inc., Non-Stop Scaffolding, Pullman Ermator, SPEC MIX, Inc., Stabila, and Tradesmen’s Software, Inc.

The MCAA Strategic Partner Program allows suppliers to reach out to contractors through a large variety of methods including promotion throughout MCAA publications and events. To learn more, visit www.masoncontractors.org/strategicpartner.

The MCAA looks forward to working with its new Strategic Partners.

