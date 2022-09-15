Owens Corning And What To Look Forward To: Part Four

Words: Tiffany Coppock at Owens Corning, Dan Kamys at MCAA
Editor’s Note: Dan Kamys, Editorial Director at MCAA, recently had the chance to sit down and talk with Tiffany Coppock with the MCAA’s new Strategic Partner, Owens Corning. Part one of this interview can be found here, part two can be found here, and part three can be found here.
Dan Kamys: Hey, it’s Dan Kamys with the MCAA and here is the last part of the conversation I had with Tiffany Coppock from the Owens Corning team. After we finished our conversation on FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIB, we made our way into discussing some new products that might be very beneficial for the masonry construction industry going forward.
Tiffany Coppock: One product that we’re going to be talking about a lot is our FOAMULAR NGX- it stands for next generation extruded polystyrene insulation. This product has reduced its global warming potential by 90%, actually compared to our previous FOAMULAR. So this is actually really important because we have seen in the past two years regulations introduced in Canada and additionally in states throughout the United States so we’re starting to see more states pick up this regulation that is reducing or completely eliminating a blowing agent, HFC 134A, and I’m proud to say the FOAMULAR NGX product completely eliminates that product from its blowing agent and it’s something that we have worked really hard for over the past seven years and over a hundred formula variations to make sure that we get the absolute, highest performing product as possible. You’ll see that this product is a great hand-in-hand environmentally responsible material to be integrating on things like continuous insulation for exterior walls and vegetative roof assemblies and plaza decks so we’ve got a lot to talk about.
D.K.: So, Tiffany, thanks so much for talking with us. Again, Tiffany Coppock is the Commercial Building Specialist at our new strategic partner, Owens Corning; and I think contractors will have a lot to look forward to in 2022.
T.C.: Absolutely. We look forward to partnering with MCAA and together creating buildings that we can really be proud of- buildings that we can take our family members back to years from now and talk about not only beautiful construction, but high performance and longevity.