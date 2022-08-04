Owens Corning And What To Look Forward To: Part One

Words: Tiffany Coppock at Owens Corning, Dan Kamys at MCAA
Editor’s Note: Dan Kamys, Editorial Director at MCAA, recently had the chance to sit down and talk with Tiffany Coppock with the MCAA’s new Strategic Partner, Owens Corning.
COME MEET THE OWENS CORNING TEAM AT THE 2022 MCAA MIDYEAR MEETING ON AUGUST 14-18.
Dan Kamys: Hey, this is Dan Kamys, the Editorial Director at MCAA. I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Tiffany Coppock, who is the Commercial Building Specialist for Owens Corning. Owens Corning is actually the MCAA’s newest Strategic Partner and we had the chance to talk about some of the new things mason contractors can look forward to this year.
Tiffany Coppock: Hi, Dan, thanks so much for having us. We’re excited to join up with MCAA.
D.K.: So, let’s dive right in. Tiffany, what’s new that can help our members, mason contractors, in 2022.
T.C.: We’re really excited about some new products as well as some additional developments in some tried and true materials. First step we have, from our Foamglas line, our cellular glass line, the Perinsul SIB, which is a product intended for really solving that last frontier of thermal bridging and we also have FOAMULAR NGX which is our product for addressing low global warming potential.
D.K.: So Tiffany, what causes this problem that your new products are addressing?
T.C.: Well as we were talking, we’re really trying to eliminate thermal bridging in the area of our continuous insulation. So, if you can imagine we have below-grade continuous insulation, possibly a FOAMULAR XPS product, it comes up the exterior wall and then we turn it on the horizontal to support that masonry ledge, and then we continue on and up the wall with more continuous insulation. Possibly, again, extruded polystyrene insulation. However, underneath the masonry ledge, underneath that actual masonry veneer, we have a very high compressive load and despite XPS being a very high compressive strength product, it is not intended for that level of loading and deflection. So this product, cellular glass, is intended for these types of loads and is actually able to carry this load without any deflection at all which is, of course, what you want out of your masonry veneer. So this truly solves that problem, that final frontier, of bringing continuous insulation from below-grade up the wall without creating that thermal bridge.
D.K.: So, Tiffany, our members are busy; they’re doing some of the largest masonry jobs in the country. They don’t have a lot of time to get a lot of information so what are the three readers’ digest points for mason contractors specific to this product that they should look out for into 2022.
T.C.: I think the big takeaway is that this product is for solving thermal bridging issues and in doing so it needs to be extremely high compressive strength to go under those high masonry loads and that is what this product is intended to do and I think a big takeaway for your members is that it’s very easy to install.
D.K.: Well, Tiffany, thank you so much again. Tiffany Coppock is the Commercial Building Specialist at, new MCAA strategic partner, Owens Corning. This has been really insightful and I think our members will benefit from this. Thanks, Tiffany!
T.C.: Thanks, Dan. Happy to talk with you.