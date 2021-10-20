The Fechino Files: Mortar Net Solutions 2021 Masonry Apprentice Scholarship Awards

Steven Fechino
It seems like folks can use a hand occasionally, and when it comes as a complete surprise, it is even better! In 2021 Mortar Net Solutions presented 30 Masonry Apprentice Scholarships to individuals that their instructors believed in them because they all exhibited an excellent work ethic and responsibility to the trade.
The scholarship began in 2019 with four student recipients mostly located in the southeastern states; then, in 2020, it grew to 20 recipients from across the country. In 2021 we grew to 30 worthy students, and in 2022 we plan to expand the Mortar Net Solutions Masonry Scholarship to 40 awards.
We cannot do it alone. We need the instructors from the trade programs to simply apply with a short narrative discussing the outstanding characteristics of their students and sponsors that believe in the scholarships and provide quality items for the scholarship gift tool bag. We also need corporate support from Mortar Net Solutions and the never-tiring assistance from Greg Skyta, Mortar Net Solutions’ Marketing Manager. Greg brings hard work to the scholarship, creating logos, signage, digital artwork, and social media posts. Greg has been irreplaceable with the organization that he offers, and he goes a long way to support the apprentices.
The scholarship consists of a monetary gift of $350.00 payable to the school or organization that recommends the student. The scholarship also includes a gift tool bag, as we call it, a traditional canvas, leather-bottomed embroidered tool bag that is filled with enough new tools and corporate swag to set up the apprentice for many years. The scholarship does not have a string line attached; there is one in the bag, though (Dad Joke at my best).
This year’s recipients are as follows:
Submitted by:
Instructor: Fred Mason
Annayeli Dionisio
Maria Torres
Instructor: Travis Holdaway
Keagon Blanco
Anthony Singer
Instructor: Joe Webster
Steven Hunt
John Jenkins
Instructor: Mike Campanile
Austin Grammes
Josh Rouse
Instructor: Carlos Jones
Michael Griffin
Instructor: Kenny Allen
Jamarkus D. Hill
Montrell Wilson
QuinDarrius k. Merchant
Instructor: Patrick Wyatt
Jaxon McCreary
Instructor: Cassie Mejia
Marcos Ortega
William Lopez
Macio Wright
Antonio Gamboa
Instructor: Wayne Miler
Zane Holloway
Luke Thomas
Instructor: Pat Furgeson
Ryan Lukens
Instructor: Scott Pritchett
Aaron Aresnault
Reid Rheinsmith
Instructor: Lowell Glodowski
Patrick Maloney
Instructor: Fred Campbell
Able Ortiz
Jacob Cutler
Instructor: Dustin Love
Elias Knott
Instructor: Macy Williams
Keni William Edwards Joseph
Instructor: Doug Burton
Josh Holder
Instructor: Ryan Shaver
Diego Vega
Brandon Goins
Who can apply, and what information is required?
The information we request is as follows:
- Name of Instructor, phone, e-mail, and school name, and shipping address.
- Name of Applicant
- The short reason for naming the student, interest outside of masonry and who got them interested in masonry and their shirt size
- Scholarship recipients will be featured on all of our social media pages in name and photo image.
- 1 year remaining as a masonry apprentice.