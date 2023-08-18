Revolutionizing Construction: The Power of Drone Technology

Words: Brian Richman, Director of Product Management at Skydio
Photos: Skydio
The construction industry has always been on the forefront of technological advancements, as demand and specific needs continue to grow, and one innovation that has transformed the landscape is drone technology. Drones, also called uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), revolutionize various sectors, including construction. They capture real-time data, navigate complex environments, and autonomously perform tasks, redefining how construction projects plan, manage, and execute them.
The integration of drones into all construction workflows has brought about a paradigm shift in project management. The real-time data collected by drones allows for better monitoring of construction progress, enabling project managers, inspectors to track milestones, identify bottlenecks, and make timely adjustments. This enhanced visibility into project timelines and resource allocation facilitates proactive decision-making, leading to improved project efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Enhancing Construction Site Surveying and Mapping
Traditionally, construction site surveying and mapping was a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. But with the introduction of drones, day-to-day tasks have been streamlined by providing a faster and more accurate alternative. Equipped with high-resolution cameras and GPS capabilities, drones can capture detailed aerial imagery of construction sites and generate accurate 2D maps and 3D models. This data enables construction professionals to visualize the site, identify potential obstacles or hazards, and make informed decisions.
Drone mapping can also be used for volumetric analysis, based on the adaptive mapping motion plan, ensuring comprehensive capture of imagery with incredible precision down to 0.65mm per pixel, helping construction companies determine the quantity of materials needed for a project. With the elimination of manual measurements, drones save both time and resources, enabling construction projects to progress more efficiently and cost effectively.
Efficient Construction Inspections and Maintenance
Drones are also revolutionizing infrastructure inspection and maintenance processes. In the past, inspection of tall buildings, bridges, or power lines required manual inspections — to physically access challenging or potentially dangerous areas. With drones, however, these inspections can be conducted quickly and safely and without the need of a crew on the ground. With Skydio’s 360° collision avoidance and computer vision navigation, the drones are able to manipulate through tight spaces and capture high-definition imagery — allowing inspectors to detect potential issues, such as cracks, corrosion, or structural damage, without putting themselves at risk.
Advances in thermal technology have not only fueled the significant growth of the thermal imaging market since its inception in the 1960s, but has also enabled drones equipped with thermal cameras to play a pivotal role across industries. These drones, like the Skydio X2 series, have the ability to identify thermal anomalies, such as hidden leaks in buildings or pipelines, providing valuable insights for early detection of maintenance issues. This proactive approach empowers users and construction companies to promptly address these problems, minimizing downtime and reducing long-term repair costs. According to a 2020 thermal imaging market research report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global market size for thermal imaging reached an estimated $2.27 billion in 2019 and is projected to further expand to $4.10 billion by 2027. This forecast highlights the increasing adoption of thermal imaging technology and the growing importance of drones in the field.
Improved Construction Project Management
The integration of drones into construction management has significantly enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and communication across teams and projects. Drones equipped with Skydio 3D Scan, an adaptive scanning software for fast autonomous data capture and 3D model generation, provides project managers, engineers and crew with real-time data around progress, material utilization and compliance with safety standards.
Additionally, drones can be programmed to conduct automated flights and capture images or videos at predetermined intervals — showcasing the entire construction process from start to finish. This feature allows construction professionals to create time-lapse videos that not only serve as a valuable record for future reference but also aid in marketing efforts, providing clients with a visually accurate and engaging overview of the project.
Safety Advancements and Risk Mitigation
A staggering number of workers in the United States suffer from non-fatal and fatal work injuries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, who reported an 8.9-percent increase in fatal workplace injuries in 2021 from 2020. Drones have emerged as invaluable tools in enhancing safety conditions on construction sites, significantly reducing the risks faced by workers.
Equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors, drones can efficiently monitor construction sites from the air, identifying potential hazards and providing real-time data to construction managers. By conducting aerial inspections, drones eliminate the need for workers to climb scaffolding or access hazardous areas manually. Drones can conduct thermal imaging surveys to identify structural weaknesses or detect gas leaks, ensuring proactive maintenance and mitigating potential accidents. With their ability to access hard-to-reach areas and provide precise data, drones are proving to be indispensable allies in the ongoing quest to improve safety across the construction industry and paving the way for a more innovative, productive and safe future.
As drone technology continues to advance and become more accessible and widely adopted, its impact on the construction industry will continue to grow, paving the way for even more exciting possibilities in the future.