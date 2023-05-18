Construction Robotics: A Mason That Cares… About People, Quality, and Efficiency!

Words and Photos: Construction Robotics
Berich Masonry, based in Englewood, CO, is an innovator in this industry. Being in business for over 60 years, Berich Masonry is always looking for ways to work smarter and more profitably. The team at Berich is considered the most important variable, so the partners focus on ways to add value to team members through training, as well as implementing practices that increase safety.
The Berich team added a few of CR’s MULE lift-assist solutions in 2020. They are now optimizing their processes and their teams to fully leverage the benefits of using MULEs in projects such as stair towers and elevator shafts.
Berich learned some very valuable lessons in the past couple of years using MULEs. Although a job may be specified with the traditional 8”x8”x16” CMUs, architects do see the value of using the more efficient 8”x8”x32” CMUs. This job resulted in some design changes that allowed use of 8”x8”x32” CMUs for 60% of the structures, leveraging lift-assist technology to keep workers feeling strong and productive all day and for the duration of the job.
What were the biggest benefits?
Time – the job was won with a very tight timeline, which would have required Berich to “throw more guys at it” to deliver on time. With the MULEs, no additional masons were required and the job got done on time! The masons that used the MULEs have been trained and are learning how to best utilize these solutions so they can spread out to more areas of a job at the same time, maybe even moving to new jobs faster. Blocks were getting placed so quickly that Berich had to incorporate an on-site grout mixer.
One and done – some extra scaffolding and a crane were required to fully leverage the MULEs, but this had a very important benefit. Instead of returning to the site weeks later when it was good for the GC but maybe not ideal for Berich, the Berich team was able to scrape the walls on the inside by riding the scaffold down. Punch list items can cost up to 5x more versus completing them when on site the first time – a HUGE WIN with the MULEs.
Smaller, energized crew – using MULEs on this job allowed Berich to deploy about 30% of their team to another job. In this labor-constrained market, that is very helpful. And how did the bricklayers and tenders feel at the end of the day? By midday, they hit a stride with their MULE partners and felt great at quitting time – that is a WIN!
Value added – not only have MULEs helped Berich’s bottom line, they have made team members feel more valuable since Berich is investing in their training. This increases loyalty and reduces turnover, more wins in this tight labor market.
So much more opportunity! Berich is using MULEs on a variety of job sites, not just stair towers and elevator shafts. They have been used in various projects like dealerships, as well as being used with various materials ranging from CMUs to veneer. These lift-assist solutions are easy to move, set up, and relocate as needed to get jobs done faster without sacrificing quality!
Construction Robotics (CR) is a world leader in robotics, semi-autonomous, and lift-assist equipment robotics and automation equipment focused on the construction industry.