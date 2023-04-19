Case Study Part 1: North Streams Apartment Complex

Photos: Hausmann Construction
Editor’s Note: While the project is still in construction, MASONRY Magazine had the chance to talk with Jason Rosenthal from Hausmann Construction about The North Streams Apartment Complex in Elkhorn, Nebraska. With Glen-Gery Thin-Brick Veneer, the project will be completed by the end of 2024.
The North Streams Apartment Complex is a Multi-Family Apartment Development located in Elkhorn, Nebraska. There are eight buildings and a clubhouse on the project. Five of these buildings are two-story 12-plex buildings, and three of these buildings are four-story 80-plex buildings with an underground parking garage.
This project is being delivered as a design build in conjunction with the architects at Studio 951, Engineers at ETI and the owners of the project. Hausmann has worked with all parties to assist in the design and constructability of the project to provide the highest quality product while maintaining the project’s budget.
This project has complexity in that there are many types of siding being installed. These are being overcome with detailed coordination between Hausmann Construction, Thompson Masonry, Studio 951, and the building owner in order to determine the best course of action as the different types of materials interact with each other and around windows, doors, and other MEP penetrations. This project will feature multiple types of products on the exterior skin. All buildings will feature Hardie siding panels, Hardie Board & Batton, Hardie Lap Siding and Glen-Gary Thin-Brick Veneer Elite System. The mason contractor on this project is Thompson Masonry out of Yutan, Nebraska. Currently, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.