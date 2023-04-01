Chairman’s Message: A Blueprint For Success

As builders we understand, a successful project is achieved by following a proper blueprint. When driving to a destination across the country you follow a road map or GPS, so you don’t get lost. On your journey or during your build you should monitor that map or blueprint to be sure you’re heading in the right direction. The same applies when leading an organization.
I’d like to describe the blueprint your executive board is following for the MCAA as stated in the MCAA Constitution & By-Laws. The objects and purposes of this Organization are as follows:
To promote and encourage greater cooperation between employers and employees, by aiding and encouraging more friendly relationships between the members of this Organization, our employees and their organizations, undertaking to bring into this industry the humane feeling between employers and employees, that should properly exist.
To promote the general welfare of its members by the collection and distribution of reliable and useful information to its members, thus affording and providing means for the intelligent consideration and action in matters pertaining to our employees, to facilitate and improve the methods of handling material necessary in our industry and to provide the best arid most satisfactory methods for the submission of and execution of building contracts to the end that our industry be surrounded by proper safeguards for the protection of life, limb and property.
To promote and encourage efficiency in the art of masonry construction, and to generally encourage and aid in the education of apprentices in our industry, and to generally encourage the movement to build with brick and other masonry products.
To promote and encourage the principles of justice and equity in all dealings between employers and employees, co-employers and co-employees, architects, engineers, material dealers, and the general public.
To promote, encourage, and advocate needed and helpful legislation for our industry, for the general good of all.
To counsel, advise, encourage and secure honorable dealings in the performance and execution of contracts with each other, with our employees, with the members of other trades, and with those engaged in the erection and construction of buildings.
To negotiate national agreements and to appoint trustees to jointly managed trusts and other industry boards.
To promote and encourage the formulation, adoption and establishment of such customs of business as will be just, equitable and honorable.
In every way, manner and form to promote and encourage by the establishment of a strong and sympathetic bond of fellowship among the members thereof, thereby securing unity of action and effort in the accomplishment of a common purpose.
To assist in the uplift and elevation of the standards of our trade, and to encourage our members and our employees to a better standard of life and living.
To cooperate in every honorable and legal way with organizations and associations in allied lines, and with individuals, firms and corporations in different lines of business for the general good of our industry.
To secure and aid in the correction and reformation of any wrongs affecting the general interests of the building industry.
To encourage the obedience of the spirit and letter of all laws and ordinances made by our Federal, State and Municipal governments for the regulation, control and conduct of building operations, and that no action shall be taken by this Association or the members hereof which in any form or manner would or might be construed as a participation in or encouragement of any illegal arrangements or combination for the control of labor, or, the restriction thereof, or any arrangements or combination for the fixing of prices or the restriction of competition.
Let me assure you, we have a tremendous team. Our executive board (Dick Dentinger, Kent Huntley, Paul Cantarella and myself), our regional VP’s, (Chris Pappas, Gary Joyner, John Jacob, Jameel Ervin, Brian Grant, Kent Bounds, Melonie Leslie, Ken Tejeda, Ron Adams), committee chairs (Buddie Barns, Tom Vacala, Mason Hill, Mackie Bounds, Melonie Leslie, Brian Carney, Brandon Hartsell, Kent Bounds, James Hoskinson, Zach Everett, Kevin O’Shea, Jon Merk, Jerry Painter, Mark Kemp, Neal Adams & David Masterson) along with state chairs, Jeff Buczkiewicz and the MCAA staff. This team is very in tune with the mission outlined in the MCAA constitution and bylaws. Currently the association is very strong and the future looks bright. It’s true, together we are stronger.
Some important dates to note. Besides being my birthdate, April 1 officially begins the concrete masonry checkoff assessments. This should be a game changer for our industry. It was founded to support education, research and promotion of manufactured concrete masonry units in the United States. This effort is intended to win back lost market share.
The Annual on-line auction is back for its nineteenth year. Pre-bidding will start Monday, April 3rd. The Auction is Tuesday April 25 through Thursday April 27. Don’t miss out on the great items such as tools, building materials, sporting events and getaways. You can get your bid in early and receive alerts of the status of the bid. The auction is a great way to support our association and win great items. All proceeds support the MCAA’s mission to empower business owners and strengthen the industry. Don’t miss out! Thank you to the very generous individuals and companies donating items!
Stay Safe and Stay Strong!
Larry Vacala