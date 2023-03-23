Marketing in Recruitment: Innovative Strategies to Overcome Labor Shortages and Attract Top Talent

As a fourth-generation contractor, I thought I had the family business figured out in 2018. However, I soon hit a wall when it came to hiring. Traditional methods, like listings on Indeed and Craigslist, just weren’t cutting it anymore. I wasn’t alone in this struggle; the National Association of Home Builders reports over 400,000 open positions, with 80% of contractors struggling to find labor, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. The lack of labor led to substantial cost overruns, which prompted me to reevaluate my hiring strategy.
Through my experiences and advisory roles, I’ve identified several critical areas and strategies that many contractors overlook when it comes to hiring.
Embracing Modern Technology in Recruitment
Geofencing and candidate relationship management (CRM) systems can significantly improve your hiring process. With geofencing, you can set up virtual boundaries around nearby suppliers, vendors, and even competitors. So when people are in those areas, they’ll see your job ads pop up on their phones. Animated GIFs work best! Picture this: you and your competitors are both shopping for materials, and while they’re waiting, they check their phones and see you’re hiring carpenters. It’s like you’re fishing right where the fish are hanging out!
Now, CRM systems help you keep track of candidates, kind of like how you manage leads. It’s all about being quick and responsive – nobody wants to wait for ages to hear back. Plus, a well-organized CRM keeps candidates engaged and prevents them from slipping through the cracks.
Combine geofencing and CRM systems, and you’ll be targeting the right people and staying ahead of the competition in no time.
Career Video
Creating a compelling career video is an excellent way to showcase your company culture and attract top talent. Ensure the video is concise, authentic, and covers essential aspects such as company backstory, employee testimonials, and a glimpse of your office and projects. Having a career video can set you apart from competitors, especially if you’re among the first in your area to create one.
Career Page
A well-designed career page on your website can make a world of difference when it comes to attracting top talent. Start by showcasing your open job postings in an organized and easy-to-navigate format, so potential candidates can quickly find positions that interest them. But don’t stop there! Make sure to include an engaging section on why they should choose to work for your company – think exciting benefits, unique perks, and a glimpse of your company culture. A compelling career video can help drive this message home, allowing candidates to connect with your team and get a feel for your workplace vibe. Finally, make the application process a breeze by providing a clear, user-friendly way to apply. A well-rounded career page is essential in convincing potential employees that your company is the place they want to be.
Getting the Most Out of Indeed and ZipRecruiter Algorithms for Your Job Posts
Navigating job search platforms like Indeed and ZipRecruiter can be tricky, but understanding their algorithms can help you optimize your job posts for better visibility. Here are some tips to make your listings stand out:
a. Keywords and Job Titles: Choose the right keywords and job titles that accurately describe the position and resonate with the search terms job seekers use. Do a bit of research to find the most popular terms in your industry.
b. Job Description: Write a clear and engaging job description, focusing on the essential responsibilities, qualifications, skills, and unique perks of your company or the position. Avoid jargon and buzzwords that might confuse job seekers.
c. Location: Be as specific as possible with the job location, including the city, state, and zip code. This way, your post will show up in relevant location-based searches.
d. Refreshing Job Posts: Keep your job post fresh by updating it regularly. Job search platforms often prioritize new or recently updated listings in their search results, so a few tweaks can help maintain your listing’s visibility.
Offering Tailored Incentives
Incentives play a significant role in motivating people to refer candidates. Providing personalized incentives, like sports tickets or other experiences, can be more effective than generic cash or vacation rewards. The cost of the incentive should be considered in relation to the cost of not filling the position or hiring a recruiter to do so. Ask yourself: how much is not filling this position costing my company?
Prioritizing Follow-ups
Regular follow-ups are crucial in recruitment. After convincing someone to refer potential candidates, ensure that they follow through. Use a spreadsheet or CRM to track referrers and incentives discussed, and send follow-up messages at least once a month to keep the incentive top of mind.
Utilizing Recruiting Cards
Recruiting cards function like business cards but are specifically designed for recruiting. They should state the available job offers and provide contact information. Give these cards to direct candidates and those who come in contact with ideal candidates, offering powerful incentives to encourage applications. Ideally they link to a career page via a QR code for easy access.
Leveraging Signs and Sponsorships
In today’s competitive job market, proactive and strategic recruitment efforts are necessary. Consider using signs in strategic locations, such as on company trucks or at vendor offices, to attract potential candidates. Additionally, sponsor industry-related events or organizations to build brand awareness and position your company as a desirable employer.
In conclusion, embracing technology, building a strong employer brand, conducting skills assessments, and using innovative strategies like tailored incentives, recruiting cards, signs, and sponsorships can streamline your recruitment process, saving you time and money while increasing employee retention.
If you feel like this is too much work and are looking for support, feel free to reach out to our team!
“The Contractor Consultants offer a seamless, end-to-end hiring service designed specifically for contractors seeking top talent without the hassle. Their innovative platform streamlines the recruitment process, allowing contractors to focus on their core business while they take care of the rest.”