Inclement Weather Driving

Words: Federated Insurance
Photo: Patrick Daxenbichler
Driving is a dangerous task — it takes focus, awareness, knowledge, and patience to operate a vehicle safely. So when the weather takes a turn, events such as: snow, sleet, ice, rain, fog, wind, and extreme temperature fluctuations can contribute to potential disruptive moments on the road, and extra care is needed to continue driving safely.
Watch the Weather before Getting Behind the Wheel
While weather forecasts aren’t 100 percent accurate, they offer a good starting point for you and your drivers. Most meteorology services, such as the National Weather Service publish their predictions a week or more in advance and update them as conditions change.
If you have fleet drivers out on the road, they face unique risks as they are tasked with protecting your business’ cargo, the vehicle, and themselves. If inclement weather occurs, your employees need to know how to safely react. Keep emergency kits in all fleet vehicles, encourage consistent communication, have your driver inform others of their location and destination, and remind them to keep cell phones charged should they need to call emergency services.
Driver and Vehicle Tips
It is important for all drivers to plan out a driving schedule and remain aware of weather conditions that could impact you or others on the road. At all times behind the wheel, it is a good safety practice to utilize Drive S.A.F.E. techniques (Speed, Attention, Fatigue, Emotion), and expect potential delays if the weather isn’t looking good.
Don’t forget — it’s not just you that needs to be ready for whatever the weather sends your way. Remember to prepare your vehicle as well by:
- Regularly maintaining your vehicle, and checking tire pressure and tread
- In cold weather, warming your vehicle before driving it, clearing accumulated snow, and scraping windows
- Ensuring any cargo is safely secured
- Packing emergency supplies, including jumper cables, extra layers, food and water, and first aid.
Reach out to your local marketing representative for more information on coverages that could help protect your business. Federated clients can also access mySHIELD® for disaster preparedness risk management resources that can help them when severe weather is on the radar.