Grant Masonry Contracting Has Been Nominated

Fenton, MO – February 6, 2023 — Grant Masonry Contracting has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Best Specialty Contractor Award by the American Subcontractors Association – Midwest Council.

Subcontractors are nominated and evaluated on a company’s partnership, communication, and overall performance with the area’s General Contracting community. Nominees and winners will be honored at the 30th Annual ASA Midwest Council awards gala on April 22, 2023.

Grant Contracting Co. is a St. Louis-based Certified Mason Contractor, and has been providing quality masonry craftsmanship, in a safe and timely manner for over seventy- five years.

