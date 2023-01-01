Menu

The Fechino Files: The Scholarship Program Grows

Mortar Net Solutions and Keene Incorporated presented 38 masonry apprentice scholarships and two stucco apprentice scholarships to hard working and dedicated apprentices from across the country to assist them in their education efforts. Many of the students were recommended to us by an instructor or coworker who saw that special something in their candidate.

As a part of this effort, I want to not only thank the sponsors and the many individuals that have made this effort possible. | would first like to thank Jim Keene for believing in this dream of helping others.

Next, I need to thank Greg Skyta and Michael Stallworth, the guys that do all of the work. Since the beginning, Greg has been a part of the gathering and distribution of the scholarships. This year, we have brought in Michael Stallworth as the program has grown. Stop by and meet Michael and Greg at the world of concrete booth, located in the Bronze Lot this year.

Our sponsors are the biggest part of the program, as they contribute tools and company branded swag to add to the tool bag. Please support the companies that support the trade when you purchase for your next project.

It is not often that industry competitors come together to work together, but in this case, the result is bigger than any company could manufacture individually. Supporting these companies strengthens the Scholarship Program, which allows us to further benefit the workforce and individuals who could use the assistance.

This year’s proud recipients are as follows…

InstructorStudentTraining Facility
Pat FergusonScott BiresDisciple Masonry
Pat FergusonRobert ThompsonDisciple Masonry
Pat FergusonCarlos LewisDisciple Masonry
Robert JacabacciKamari McCallaBullard Havens Technical High School
Demetrius ChewAntwon MorrisCrossland High School
Demetrius ChewNico BarronCrossland High School
Dustin LoveJackson RobertsClaiborne High School
Jimmy PorterWyatt MessmanCampbell County ATC
Jimmy PorterChristian GallegosCampbell County ATC
Jimmy PorterAlejandro ArguellesCampbell County ATC
Jimmy PorterDylan GemmerCampbell County ATC
Jimmy PorterSimon WestCampbell County ATC
Fred MasonLeslie MaldonadoColumbus Career & College Academy
Fred MasonIsrael BugarinColumbus Career & College Academy
Ralph RischShawn BowlingEnzweiler Building Institute
Mike CampanelliLogan MeyerCarroll County Public School
Mike CampanelliBraden KrugCarroll County Public School
Curtis HooverLeslie HernandezCenter of Applied Technology North
Cassie MejiaRicky BedoyaWestern Maricopa Education Center
Cassie MejiaRuben Rodriguez Jr.Western Maricopa Education Center
Cassie MejiaJohn HaynesWestern Maricopa Education Center
Cassie MejiaJoel RomeroWestern Maricopa Education Center
Doug Burton Jr.David BassNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Danks BurtonMartin Apodaca SandovalNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Kale HallmanBrayden BlissNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Casey MitchellWilliam GlassNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Tim ManningJuan ValdiviaNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Macy WilliamsDaniel DiazNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Macy WilliamsJushua IbarraNorth Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
Fred CampbellJose SanchezCreative Masonry
Kenny AllenRashard MorganWallace Community College Selma
Kenny AllenStarquayjah MendeahallWallace Community College Selma
Kenny AllenNolan WellWallace Community College Selma
David BaxterAeden ChristieCenter for Arts & Technology
Maria MarquezEnrique FootExterior Walls, Inc.
Maria MarquezFelipe SanchezExterior Walls, Inc.
Lupe MarquezOscar RojasUMCA Apprentice School
Lupe MarquezDamian CornellUMCA Apprentice School
Lupe MarquezCesar ChanconUMCA Apprentice School
Eric KentIan WorkWestern WA Masonry Trades

Sponsors

Kapro: For 30 years, Kapro has been making the finest quality spirit levels, laser levels, layout tools, and marking and measuring tools. A 48-inch level, 24-inch level, 26-foot tape measures, construction pencils, and notepads. We would like to thank Stacey King, Alan Vespo, and Roy Israeli.

JagClamp: The toughest, quickest, safest line stretcher on the block. A set of XL jag clamps. We would like to thank Andy Green.

Bon Tool: Providing their new forged trowel and many other tools. 10- 1/2-inch forged trowel, margin trowel, convex joiner, statistical booklet, branded hat, finishing trowel, aluminum hawk. We would like to thank John Bongiovanni and Joe Romesburg.

Arizona Masonry Council: Continually developing and implementing programs to educate your employees further. Branded hats. I would like to thank Cassie Mejia and Ryan Gray.

Hohmann & Barnard: Providing quality and innovative products that architects, engineers, and contractors have come to rely on since 1933. Branded cotton navy t-shirt. We would like to thank Jeremy Douglas.

Prosoco: Leader in cleaning, protecting, and manufacturers commercial construction chemicals that improve the longevity and efficiency of buildings. Branded hat, construction pads, golf balls, branded stickers, branded cotton t-shirts. We would like to thank Jake Boyer and Javier Aqui.

Build Show: A YouTube sensation and builder of high-end homes for almost 20 years and has documented his passion for building science & fine craftsmanship since 2008. Branded dry-fit t-shirts, branded hats, branded stickers, and his social media platform promoting the Mortar Net Solutions Scholarship. We would like to thank Matt Risinger and Andy Moore for all of their time and effort assisting us with the scholarship.

TRUFAST Walls: Branded Carhartt winter knit cuffed hats. We would like to thank Mitch Mahler, Brad Gump, and Jason Wigboldy.

Knipex: Cobalt XL compact bolt cutters. We would like to thank Neil Villarin.

Advanced Building Products: Branded custom drink holder and branded ink pen. We would like to thank Priscilla Huff and Keith Lolley.

Mortar Net Solutions: Providing industry-leading moisture management solutions for masonry walls that help designers and contractors build projects that they can be proud of for a lifetime. Donating embroidered custom traditional canvas tool bags, a check for $350 payable to the institution for tuition assistance, branded gloves, sled runner, tuckpointer/slicker, brick hammer, English plugging chisel, brick set, #18 braided line, blue metal mortar pans, assortment of line block, trigs, and a branded ball cap.

Please follow Mortar Net Solutions on social media platforms to see upcoming posts about the students that received the scholarships.

If you are a supplier and would like to participate in this effort to better the trades or if you have a worthy student, please feel free to contact me directly at sfechino@mortartnet.com.

