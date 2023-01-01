The Fechino Files: The Scholarship Program Grows

Mortar Net Solutions and Keene Incorporated presented 38 masonry apprentice scholarships and two stucco apprentice scholarships to hard working and dedicated apprentices from across the country to assist them in their education efforts. Many of the students were recommended to us by an instructor or coworker who saw that special something in their candidate.
As a part of this effort, I want to not only thank the sponsors and the many individuals that have made this effort possible. | would first like to thank Jim Keene for believing in this dream of helping others.
Next, I need to thank Greg Skyta and Michael Stallworth, the guys that do all of the work. Since the beginning, Greg has been a part of the gathering and distribution of the scholarships. This year, we have brought in Michael Stallworth as the program has grown. Stop by and meet Michael and Greg at the world of concrete booth, located in the Bronze Lot this year.
Our sponsors are the biggest part of the program, as they contribute tools and company branded swag to add to the tool bag. Please support the companies that support the trade when you purchase for your next project.
It is not often that industry competitors come together to work together, but in this case, the result is bigger than any company could manufacture individually. Supporting these companies strengthens the Scholarship Program, which allows us to further benefit the workforce and individuals who could use the assistance.
This year’s proud recipients are as follows…
|Instructor
|Student
|Training Facility
|Pat Ferguson
|Scott Bires
|Disciple Masonry
|Pat Ferguson
|Robert Thompson
|Disciple Masonry
|Pat Ferguson
|Carlos Lewis
|Disciple Masonry
|Robert Jacabacci
|Kamari McCalla
|Bullard Havens Technical High School
|Demetrius Chew
|Antwon Morris
|Crossland High School
|Demetrius Chew
|Nico Barron
|Crossland High School
|Dustin Love
|Jackson Roberts
|Claiborne High School
|Jimmy Porter
|Wyatt Messman
|Campbell County ATC
|Jimmy Porter
|Christian Gallegos
|Campbell County ATC
|Jimmy Porter
|Alejandro Arguelles
|Campbell County ATC
|Jimmy Porter
|Dylan Gemmer
|Campbell County ATC
|Jimmy Porter
|Simon West
|Campbell County ATC
|Fred Mason
|Leslie Maldonado
|Columbus Career & College Academy
|Fred Mason
|Israel Bugarin
|Columbus Career & College Academy
|Ralph Risch
|Shawn Bowling
|Enzweiler Building Institute
|Mike Campanelli
|Logan Meyer
|Carroll County Public School
|Mike Campanelli
|Braden Krug
|Carroll County Public School
|Curtis Hoover
|Leslie Hernandez
|Center of Applied Technology North
|Cassie Mejia
|Ricky Bedoya
|Western Maricopa Education Center
|Cassie Mejia
|Ruben Rodriguez Jr.
|Western Maricopa Education Center
|Cassie Mejia
|John Haynes
|Western Maricopa Education Center
|Cassie Mejia
|Joel Romero
|Western Maricopa Education Center
|Doug Burton Jr.
|David Bass
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Danks Burton
|Martin Apodaca Sandoval
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Kale Hallman
|Brayden Bliss
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Casey Mitchell
|William Glass
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Tim Manning
|Juan Valdivia
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Macy Williams
|Daniel Diaz
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Macy Williams
|Jushua Ibarra
|North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
|Fred Campbell
|Jose Sanchez
|Creative Masonry
|Kenny Allen
|Rashard Morgan
|Wallace Community College Selma
|Kenny Allen
|Starquayjah Mendeahall
|Wallace Community College Selma
|Kenny Allen
|Nolan Well
|Wallace Community College Selma
|David Baxter
|Aeden Christie
|Center for Arts & Technology
|Maria Marquez
|Enrique Foot
|Exterior Walls, Inc.
|Maria Marquez
|Felipe Sanchez
|Exterior Walls, Inc.
|Lupe Marquez
|Oscar Rojas
|UMCA Apprentice School
|Lupe Marquez
|Damian Cornell
|UMCA Apprentice School
|Lupe Marquez
|Cesar Chancon
|UMCA Apprentice School
|Eric Kent
|Ian Work
|Western WA Masonry Trades
Sponsors
Kapro: For 30 years, Kapro has been making the finest quality spirit levels, laser levels, layout tools, and marking and measuring tools. A 48-inch level, 24-inch level, 26-foot tape measures, construction pencils, and notepads. We would like to thank Stacey King, Alan Vespo, and Roy Israeli.
JagClamp: The toughest, quickest, safest line stretcher on the block. A set of XL jag clamps. We would like to thank Andy Green.
Bon Tool: Providing their new forged trowel and many other tools. 10- 1/2-inch forged trowel, margin trowel, convex joiner, statistical booklet, branded hat, finishing trowel, aluminum hawk. We would like to thank John Bongiovanni and Joe Romesburg.
Arizona Masonry Council: Continually developing and implementing programs to educate your employees further. Branded hats. I would like to thank Cassie Mejia and Ryan Gray.
Hohmann & Barnard: Providing quality and innovative products that architects, engineers, and contractors have come to rely on since 1933. Branded cotton navy t-shirt. We would like to thank Jeremy Douglas.
Prosoco: Leader in cleaning, protecting, and manufacturers commercial construction chemicals that improve the longevity and efficiency of buildings. Branded hat, construction pads, golf balls, branded stickers, branded cotton t-shirts. We would like to thank Jake Boyer and Javier Aqui.
Build Show: A YouTube sensation and builder of high-end homes for almost 20 years and has documented his passion for building science & fine craftsmanship since 2008. Branded dry-fit t-shirts, branded hats, branded stickers, and his social media platform promoting the Mortar Net Solutions Scholarship. We would like to thank Matt Risinger and Andy Moore for all of their time and effort assisting us with the scholarship.
TRUFAST Walls: Branded Carhartt winter knit cuffed hats. We would like to thank Mitch Mahler, Brad Gump, and Jason Wigboldy.
Knipex: Cobalt XL compact bolt cutters. We would like to thank Neil Villarin.
Advanced Building Products: Branded custom drink holder and branded ink pen. We would like to thank Priscilla Huff and Keith Lolley.
Mortar Net Solutions: Providing industry-leading moisture management solutions for masonry walls that help designers and contractors build projects that they can be proud of for a lifetime. Donating embroidered custom traditional canvas tool bags, a check for $350 payable to the institution for tuition assistance, branded gloves, sled runner, tuckpointer/slicker, brick hammer, English plugging chisel, brick set, #18 braided line, blue metal mortar pans, assortment of line block, trigs, and a branded ball cap.
Please follow Mortar Net Solutions on social media platforms to see upcoming posts about the students that received the scholarships.
If you are a supplier and would like to participate in this effort to better the trades or if you have a worthy student, please feel free to contact me directly at sfechino@mortartnet.com.