[4 WEEKS] 2023 MCAA Convention at the World of Concrete

Words and Photos: MASONRY Magazine
We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the 2023 MCAA Convention in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete/World of Masonry on January 15th -19th. We have some exciting events planned for this year, including the return of the South of 40 event that will be held at Topgolf. Take a look at the breakdown of the MCAA Convention Schedule below, and we hope to see you there!
FOREMAN DEVELOPMENT COURSE
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH 8:00AM
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH 8:00AM
As the industry continues to change, so should the ways that standout employees make their way upward. The MCAA has continued to work with masonry industry leaders from across the country to develop the popular and revised Foreman Development Course.
The course is designed to help newer and experienced foremen evolve and succeed in their respective roles.
In this Foreman Development Course, the following topics will be covered:
- Defining Foreman of the Past vs. Foreman of the Future
- New Concepts and Systems
- Technology’s Importance
- Foreman Role In Contracts and Estimating
- Financial Management and Proper Communication
- Budgeting and Tracking
- Communication and New Communication Tools
- Time Management
- Quality Assurance and Cost Impacts of Bad QA
- Project and Employee Tracking
The course was re-developed and taught by three very experienced masons. Attendees should leave with the tips and tricks of the trade taught by the best. These trained employees will feel empowered in their roles while advancing the masonry workforce.
MCAA BOARD MEETING
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH 8:00AM
The MCAA’s Annual Board Meeting aims to keep our industry informed and involved. The board will review all information pertaining to the MCAA detailing the next eight months. All are welcome to attend and will be provided meeting notes.
MCAA CONTRACTOR ROUND TABLE
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH 9:30AM
RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS
The MCAA will be hosting the contractor round table meeting, bringing mason contractors from around the country together. Contractors will share issues impacting their business and their solutions to assist other contractors with their company needs. Please come prepared to share and participate in these conversations as we continue to strengthen the industry. We look forward to seeing you there!
MCAA CONTRACTOR LUNCH
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH 11:30AM
RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS
Mason contractors will be served lunch as well as an informational program for contractors. We hope you’ll enjoy this opportunity to dine and network with peers. At this lunch, Zeb Hering from Brazos Masonry will give a presentation outlined below:
Going From Low-Bid Contractor To Preferred Mason In A Digital World
Business Development Positions Value Proposition For Your Company
Presenter: Zeb Hering, VP of Business Development, Brazos Masonry
Customer value has been a key focus of relationship marketing for decades. Many contractors have used it to help move from being awarded work as low-bidder to becoming a pre-selected preferred contractor. However, the increasing move to a digital work site has deeply changed the customers behavior, needs and expectations. Learn how a business development position can help bridge the digital gap and help you become a preferred contractor.
MCAA SOUTH OF 40
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH 6:00PM
TOPGOLF LAS VEGAS, FIRST FLOOR RIV-BAR & SIGNATURE ROOM
The MCAA is excited to announce our biggest South of 40 party yet! At the famous Topgolf Las Vegas, attendees can enjoy hitting bays and more. This event is a great way to kick-off the convention and connect contractors from around the country.
MASONRY WALL BRACING SEMINAR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH 8:00AM
Part I: 8AM-10AM
The Masonry Wall Bracing Seminar has been developed to provide contractors with the skills to confidently design and construct bracing for a variety of common masonry structures. This is a great opportunity to save your company money by designing your own wall bracing.
Part II: 10AM-12PM (NEW)
Todd Dailey from Dailey Engineering Inc. will present The Practical Design of Temporary Masonry Wall Bracing. He will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the three types of temporary bracing systems for masonry walls under construction:
- Externally Braced
- Internally Braced – Unreinforced
- Internally Braced – Reinforced.
Instruction and design aids will be provided so masons can quickly perform bracing designs for each system. This course is intended to teach project managers, safety managers, foremen, and any other responsible personnel the OSHA regulation on wall bracing and the Standard Practice for Bracing Masonry Walls. Completion of this course will allow your team to safely and efficiently design adequate masonry wall bracing. Why pay an engineer for a design that you can do yourself?
SILICA TRAIN THE TRAINER COURSE (NEW + RENEWAL)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH 1:00PM
OSHA announced the new silica rule in 2016, and the citations since the rule was implemented have focused on mason contractors. One of the key components of the rule is to have a competent person on each job site. This course will train someone on your staff to have the ability to train other competent people on your staff.
The class will focus on the required written program of the new rule and show attendees the essential components to pass along to the foreman, who will then be the competent people on your job sites. Attendees will be provided training slides for both competent people and general employees. This class will be both the new certification and certification renewal class. Students renewing will not be required to take the test at the end of the class.