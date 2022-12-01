Case Study: Grinnell College

Words: Isa Stein and Robert McClure
Photos: Page/EYP
Editor’s Note: MASONRY Magazine had the opportunity to sit down with Robert McClure, Innovation & Strategy Design Senior Principal at Page/EYP. Robert discusses the community development, building processes, and iconic features of Grinnell College in Iowa. Thank you, Robert, for taking the time to talk with us.
The Grinnell College renovation and construction consisted of 200,000 square feet with various student amenities, including 33 classrooms, six inquiry labs, and various offices. The conceptual framework for the project was “intellectual collisions,” meaning that people who are in different disciplines would cross paths. Robert describes it as the idea that “they typically wouldn’t necessarily cross paths on a daily basis, but when they do, they have those emotional collisions. There are some really amazing things that can come out of that, you know, new ways of thinking like that. I often say that’s where innovation happens – when two different types of people that are thinkers collide. The architecture was trying to reinforce that.”
At the start of construction, Robert explains how impressed he was with the Grinnell College community, people, and processes. While designing a building takes a lot of negotiation and decisions regarding cost and sustainability, Robert “was impressed when we first got there. It was like making sure everyone on campus feels good about this and they have their input. So we had so many meetings with so many different groups: student groups, alumni, faculty, staff, and more. Grinnell went beyond what I’ve seen from other colleges and universities. I was impressed at how organized they were getting that input.”
The construction was set between two existing structures, the Carnegie Library and the Alumni Recitation Hall. Since the college is located in a predominantly residential area, Robert McClure aimed to “… influence the architecture to make sure it didn’t feel like a big box and make it feel more like a series of buildings.” For this building, Robert designed with what he remembers from his background in mind: “When you look at it from a little bit further away, it kind of blends and creates this really… houndstooth kind of fabric…it’s a beautiful kind of mixture of brick.” The design process of Grinnell College took into account the historical buildings that surrounded the structure by looking at these varieties. Robert explains that “we created these early concepts of renderings to look at the variety of colors. Then, this interesting detail where we wanted to create some variety on the facade, so we took the brick and actually tilted it. So, every other brick is tilted slightly. It creates this kind of texture when the sun hits certain angles and it’s not every panel. Sometimes it’s flat and then the aggregate effect is showing this really nice variety of color.”
With the accommodations and sizes, the team faced the challenge of implementing and sustaining natural light. To counteract the potential darkness, the design team implemented pavilions. “We started looking at how this might influence the campus. So it closes off the northern portion. What we loved about this was it created this new kind of quad that was a little bit… more compressed and more enclosed, which is something like campuses across the nation. Some of the best green spaces are the spaces that have a sense of closure and a sense of protection, even though you’re out outdoors,” explains Robert.
While preserving the historical facade, “…the idea was to create this really kind of glassy veil that blurred the boundary between the inside and the outside,” which was shown through the completed building below. The historic facade was re-pointed and restored, including the limestone. The roof floats above and is clear, so the light comes in on all sides. That way, this facade doesn’t lose its access to the sunlight that it had previously by this new edition.” The president of the college calls it the halo skylight. “I thought it kind of looked like the Statue of Liberty’s crown but if the president of the university calls it the Halo, you listen to them,” laughed Robert.
While the new building construction took place, it was important to connect the nearby buildings in order to preserve the community of the college. “Historically, there was an auditorium that was completely re-shuffled and it just wasn’t functioning. What we did is we kind of created this new kind of shell within a shell to improve its ability acoustically as well and bring it back to its original rendering of that. We also created a reading room up where an old balcony was. So that’s looking down toward that space through your distance. This is that space for the faculty to come and get away from the hustle and bustle. And then finally, in Carnegie, there was a historic reading room. This is the faculty lounge. The ceiling was restored and a lot of the kind of historic elements were brought back into the space.”
The interior design factors needed to take into account the number of students attending, walking around, and meeting with their professors. With that being said, the goal was to create an area where students could feel comfortable navigating and communicating openly. “The idea was, we have this common area, which is like their living room. Then, you have the faculty offices, but in conjunction with that is a seminar room. The seminar room is for about 10 to 12 students having conversations, doing some research, some storage, and a variety of different setups. Then, a second kind of route. So, it felt more ‘homey’ and like the residential area, but then the ‘main street’ was, which is where all the classrooms live, and the busier stuff was. So it’s like a cul de sac, if you will, off the main street,” explained Robert.
Maintaining sustainability was another focus of the design team. Robert explains, “Grinnell did not decide to achieve the LEED certification, but I’m certain it would have been. We would have ended up gold, if not better. One of the things that we are incredibly proud of was the reduction of savings on the target that we had for this 2030 goal. It’s usually about, you know, by 2030 we’re gonna be 100% carbon neutral. Our target based on when we started construction was 70%.” After the completion of this project, the building was 7% more sustainable than anticipated with a savings of 77%. Another integral part of this project was the geothermal wellfield. The wellfield was offsite but part of the campus loop. The savings from this wellfield were tremendous and impacted the entire campus “working together to basically save energy by using geothermal energy,” Robert says.
Overall, Grinnell College maintains historical facades and breathtaking brickwork, while continuing to lead the industry in the community, sustainability, and construction.