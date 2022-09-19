Pettibone Offers X-Command® Telematics for X-Series Telehandlers

Words and Photos: Pettibone
BARAGA, Mich. — Pettibone has introduced X-Command, a telematics program that comes standard on new Pettibone X-Series telehandlers. The system offers real-time access to machine data, thereby saving time, money and hassle for equipment owners and maintenance technicians.
X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more. By obtaining accurate and current performance information, users can quickly identify and address minor mechanical issues before they become serious.
Equipment managers can access data and generate reports using the online X-Command dashboard on their computer or mobile device. The platform allows for quick and simple remote diagnosis of a telematics-equipped machine, potentially eliminating the need for certain field service calls. By ensuring maintenance is up to date, users can consistently increase equipment uptime and improve their overall return on investment.
In addition to being a standard offering for two years on new Pettibone X-Series Extendo and Traverse telehandlers, X-Command is also available as a retrofit for existing X-Series models in the field.
