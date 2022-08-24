2022 MCAA MIDYEAR MEETING RECAP

Words: Isa Stein
It has been another successful year in the books for the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Midyear Meeting. This year we had a record-breaking turnout with over 200 attendees and the opportunity to experience the incredible history of the Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The 2022 MCAA Midyear Meeting kicked off with an opening reception at the Grand Geneva Outdoor Pavilion, followed by the Chairman’s After-Hours Party. Thank you to Glen-Gery, who sponsored the after-hours event featuring a dessert bar, cocktail bar, and a front-row seat to the Grand Geneva’s firework show.
Monday, August 15th, started with the Committee Chair Meetings featuring MCAA’s various committees and their efforts in the industry. To kick it off, MCAA’s Safety Committee expressed their determination to continue promoting safety in the industry by staying up to date with OSHA regulations, addressing distribution concerns, and more. Next, the Education Committee presented their completion of the Foreman 1 and the development of Foreman 2 which will be a deeper dive into the topics of Foreman 1. With various developments in the industry at the forefront, our Legislative Committee continues to address concerns of the masonry industry and the push for greater workforce development in conjunction with the Workforce Development Committee. Together with the Workforce Development, Marketing, Membership, and South of 40 Committees, masonry strives to showcase the importance of developing members, the growing workforce, and future leadership. The meeting concluded with the Technical and Union Committee emphasizing the importance of targeting industry leaders and the advancement of the technical resources available to members. You can find out more about these committees and how to volunteer here.
The Masonry Strong campaign is in the works as the current homepage gives insight into the development of the industry. The Masonry Strong website will develop in the future to contain targeted information reaching owners, architects, general contractors, and workforce development by promoting the use and benefits of building with masonry.
Shortly after, The Masonry Foundation Board met and awarded grants to enhance industry resources. On a positive note, The Masonry Foundation has surpassed $5,000,000 in pledges exceeding the initial goal.
The MAC PAC Golf Outing took place on the Brute Golf Course at the Grand Geneva. With record attendance, there were 80 golfers and 20 teams that played in an 18- hole scramble. Thank you to EZG Manufacturing, SPEC MIX, Amerimix, Telligent Masonry Construction, Restore Masonry LLC, Tex-a-Con Cut Stone, ESCSI, CrewTracks, Brazos Masonry, J. Construction Masonry, and Hill Masonry for sponsoring this event and making this outing possible. Our awarded teams are as follows:
1st Place Team: Larry Vacala, Mark Ellenor, Paul Oldham, Nathan Karaway
2nd Place Team: Lane Vacala, Kent Bounds, Tevin Norman, Shane Stremming
Blue Ball Team Winner: Freddie Montalvo, Chadd Lafond, Bryan Overman, Philip Williams
Closest to Pin: Kris Seyler & Chris Tobias
Longest Drive: Bryan Overman & Billy Vacala
Most Honest Team: Scott Guilbault, Daniel Hurley, Charles Hatton, Jerry Thoma
Thank you to STABILA for sponsoring the golden breakfast that began our Speed Dating event, which gave suppliers the opportunity to present to a small group for about 20 minutes each. Our presenters included Amerimix, EZG Manufacturing, EZ Scaffold, Fraco, Hydro Mobile, Non-Stop Scaffolding, Norton Clipper, Pettibone, PROSOCO, SOLA, SPEC MIX, and Xtreme Manufacturing. With two 20-minute breaks throughout, the guests took the time to enjoy fruit smoothies and, later, a fiesta bar with delicious treats.
After a long day of networking, guests attended a Sunset Dinner Cruise sponsored by 3 Promise Labor Services, CrewTracks, and Cultured Stone. The boat took off around 6:00 pm from the Riviera Docks and toured around Lake Geneva while guests socialized and relaxed.
Wednesday morning, the Board Meeting began around 8:00 am and featured reporting from the board members on status updates and yearly overviews. The MCAA presented awards to those with exemplary performances in safety. The following companies were awarded the 2022 MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, presented by Federated Insurance:
Three-Way Tie For First Place In Less Than 100,000 Hours
Cantarella & Son, Inc.
Corner Stone Construction
Hill Masonry, Inc.
First Place In Greater Than 100,000 Hours
Superior Masonry Builders, Inc.
Following the Board Meeting, the Contractor Roundtable took place with a large turnout. The discussion was led by Paul Cantarella Jr. and touched on various topics that are pressing the industry today. Some of the highlights included material manufacturing, short-term and long-term success, additional industry resources, and labor shortages. The discussion concluded with stories of success in these areas and an initiative to continue promoting masonry as a career and material choice.
That evening, the 2022 MCAA Midyear Meeting came to an end with the Hall of Fame Closing Dinner at the Grand Geneva Chalet. The Hall of Fame dinner started with a cocktail hour where the interviews with Hall of Fame Inductees Gary Joyner and Richard “Mike” Johnston played on the televisions for the guests to view. After the cocktail hour, everyone sat down for dinner and heard from leaders in the industry. Jeff Buczkiewicz, President of MCAA, introduced the event and Jude Nosek from SOLA spoke shortly after. Thank you to SOLA for sponsoring our Hall of Fame Dinner and continuing to support the masonry industry. Richard “Mike” Johnston and Gary Joyner were inducted into the Masonry Hall of Fame as they spoke about their inspiring history, family, and life in the masonry industry. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of many throughout your masonry career.
Thank you to all who attended the 2022 MCAA Midyear Meeting in Lake Geneva, WI, and those who sponsored the successful events that took place throughout the week. The industry continues to shape the lives of many, and with our growing community, masonry is truly stronger together.