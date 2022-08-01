Chairman’s Message: What You Can Expect At Midyear

Larry Vacala, MCAA Chairman
Midyear is just days away. MCAA members will be gathering this month for important meetings and a bit of fun. If you have not been informed, the Midyear meetings are August 14th through August 17th. They will take place in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin at the historic Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. It is shaping up to be a great turnout. Together we are stronger!
The Grand Geneva Resort is a wonderful facility featuring over 1,300 acres of scenic land. Featuring a Spa & Salon, fitness center, Adventure center, rising stable – (reservations in advance a must), three restaurants, outdoor pool, and indoor water park. It is home to two championship golf courses. The historic downtown shopping district and the lake are just a short drive from the resort. There will be many activities to choose from, no matter what your age.
Our midyear meetings have become, in most members words, MCAA’s best meeting and networking event of the year. It all kicks off Sunday with our opening reception and dinner, (casual attire). Right after dinner is the Chairman’s after-hours party. Since everyone usually finds their way to the bar after dinner, it makes sense to give it an official name. Thank you to Glen-Gery and Brickworks for sponsoring this party. You know I will be there; I hope you are also.
Down to business. Monday morning starts off our committee meetings. Everyone is welcome to attend this open forum to discuss the goals and status of each committee. If you would like to be a part of the conversations, just show up and participate. There is a load of valuable information discussed in these meetings that directly impacts our industry. To stay current, our executive board and committee chairs meet quarterly via zoom, to discuss action items and goals for each committee.
The Masonry Foundation meeting will be held following the committee meetings. The Foundation is especially important to the future of our industry. Foundation Chairman Gary Joiner reported at convention we are just short of our goal and looking to reach it by mid-year. We’re hoping for good news from the chairman. If you have not yet made your pledge, do so now, it not too late. The recipients of the grants for 2022 will be decided and announced at this meeting.
After committee meetings and lunch, it is outside for the MAC PAC golf outing. The Brute course is a true championship golf course. It should be a real treat for golfers of all levels. I know we have some excellent golfers in this group. Expect a fun afternoon. Thank you to all the golf sponsors!
Tuesday starts early with speed dating. This event gives a brief presentation from manufacturers and producers about their latest equipment, and products for masons. The speed dating event is always filled with value for mason contractors.
MAC PAC reception starts Tuesday in the early evening. The PAC is designed to help federal candidates who are pro masonry and have worked with MCAA on industry issues. This is our voice in D.C. We have tentatively confirmed that Congressman Steil will attend and speak during this event. This event will be for donors only. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Tuesday evening finishes up with our sunset dinner cruise. This is for all attendees. It will be a fantastic way to see the beautiful Lake Geneva shoreline. I’m sure you will enjoy this event. This will give you a real view of why Lake Geneva is such a popular location. Thank you to our sponsors, 3 Promise Labor Services, Crew Tracks and Cultured Stone.
Wednesday morning is our board meeting. Here is where you will get an up-to-date report from all the committees. The committee members put in a lot of time behind the scenes, throughout the year. We thank them all for their dedication to the MCAA and their passion our industry.
Contractor roundtable discussions to follow the board meeting. Discussions are centered around current topics, usually legal issues, that most contractors inadvertently deal with. Everyone is invited and should come away with information that can help you and your company. We encourage everyone to voice your thoughts, good or bad, with issues that affect you, working in our trade. Most likely you’ll hear from our masonry legends willing to share their knowledge, experience, and insight about our industry.
MCAA Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Wednesday evening at the closing dinner. This year we will be honoring Gary Joyner and Richard M. Johnston, as they are inducted into the Hall of Fame. Be there to congratulate Joyner and Johnston, two deserving individuals that have dedicated their lives to the Masonry Industry. Thank you Sola, for sponsoring this event.
There is so much to do besides the important meetings and networking. You can view the full program on the MCAA website.
I look forward to seeing you all in Wisconsin!
Stay Safe, Stay Strong!