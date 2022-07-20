“The Endurance Workman”: Formulated For The Construction Industry

Words and Photos: James Nassios, Nassios Masonry Inc.
Have you ever felt as though your body was broken after a hard day’s work? How many times have you felt as though you had heat stroke from working under the blistering sun? Have you ever experienced dizziness, lost your train of thought, or just couldn’t focus when reviewing plans and specifications, whether you were out in the field or in the office? How often have you just felt that you couldn’t go on swinging that hammer due to a lack of energy or laying 6-, 8-, or 12-inch block because you were just so darn burnt-out from exhaustion? This is when accidents happen, injuries occur, and you age before your time. THE GOOD NEWS FOR YOU IS THAT WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED!
I speak to you from my own personal experience, having been in the masonry construction industry since I was 13 years old. Over the many years, I have both witnessed and experienced the damage on your body that can and will occur when one does not take care of themselves. I, myself, have been subjected to deficiencies in certain nutrients and vitamins caused by the long hours, lack of nutrition, strenuous work and harsh environmental conditions like extreme heat under the sun, the extreme cold, rain, snow, etc. I needed a solution to repair the damage and allow me to keep performing at my best. Through extensive research, I discovered the tremendous benefits of dietary supplementation, and the rest is history. Since then, not one day goes by without my arsenal of supplements. I continue to experience a surplus of energy, strength and endurance, improved focus, and better overall health. My team, peers and colleagues are amazed with my speed, agility, and performance. Most people tell me they can’t keep up with me in the field where you can still find me on my projects today.
One day I asked myself how I could share my secrets and knowledge with others like me. Out of a passion to help bring balance to my fellow construction professionals and elevate human wellbeing in today’s world, 4 Square Nutritionals was born. Our commitment is to research, development, and education that we use to guide workforce professionals to improved health and happiness so they can achieve excellence and what we call a 4 Square balanced life. We aim to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality supplements using ingredients from trusted sources to help people attain the highest degree of health and performance using a scientific approach to nutritional gains. We stand behind our products and the individuals that use them with integrity and honesty. Welcome to 4 Square Nutritionals.
At 4 Square, we strive to provide you with a better life of balance and wellbeing. Although there might be different views on what wellbeing encompasses, here at 4 Square, we have narrowed it down to the 4 Quadrants of wellness, 1) Endurance & Physical Performance, 2) Muscle & Tissue Repair, 3) Mental Focus & Cognitive Support, and 4) Oxidative Stress & Immunity Support. Mindfully focusing on wellness in our lives builds and enables us to thrive amidst life’s challenges so we can live a 4 Square balanced life. At 4 Square, we concentrate on all 4 Quadrants of wellness, combining science, data and technology to bring you the most effective solutions to living a healthy and successful life.
Working in the field of construction is, in and of itself, hard on your body, causing damage to your muscles, tissue fiber, and mind, which all can compromise your immunity as well. Working long days outdoors exposes you to the elements, which in turn exposes you to harmful free radicals. In addition, your body produces harmful free radicals in response to the oxygen rich environment generated by increased respiration during intense, strenuous, laborious workdays. These free radicals create oxidative stress meaning that they overwhelm the number of antioxidants in your body. It is well established that excessive, strenuous, laborious work can cause oxidative stress, and oxidative stress is a major contributor to the aging process. All of these negative side effects are what inspired 4 Square Nutritionals to help people who work in the construction industry. Providing supplements formulated for those who work long hours “THE ENDURANCE WORKMAN” on the front lines of construction.
I’ve used myself as a human guinea pig in my efforts to understand the biological secrets of human performance by using the highest quality and purest sourced ingredients. Not only do I take our supplements and hope for results, but I experience results firsthand. I’m tested every 6 months to a year, and according to all my doctors and backed by all the data collected, biologically, I’m 52, look 35, and feel 25 years young. Now do you see the connection? Your performance, the way you show up to work, and the way you show up in the world, physically, emotionally, and cognitively is a direct reflection of how well your body is doing. That’s why taking care of your biology matters. THIS REQUIRES ACTION!
I’ve personally spoken to several contractors while working in the field as well as their employees/tradesmen from masons and concrete finishers to framers, roofers, and people in many more trades. The message was consistent; they all said that they experienced muscle fatigue, bone and tissue loss, a decrease in energy, severe sun damage, exposure to other elements, and aging before their time physically and appearance-wise. They also stated that they had a hard time sleeping at night due to pain from working all day. The valuable feedback I gathered was one of the main deciding factors that motivated me in customizing and formulating our brand of supplements specific to the construction industry.
There are some of the benefits supported by 4 Square Nutritionals:
- ENERGY: Fuel your workday, energize your body at the cellular level.
- IMMUNITY: Promote production of immune cells, ward off infections, and more.
- MENTAL: Boost mood, improve focus and clarity, and calm anxiety.
- SLEEP: Calm the mind, relax the body for a restful night’s sleep.
- OXIDATIVE STRESS: Reduce the toxic free radicals cycle that we all experience.
- DIGESTION: Help banish bloat, keep you regular, ease intestinal inflammation, and more.
- MUSCLE: Support muscle repair and growth, repair tissue damage, speed recovery from long hard workdays, and more.
- WEIGHT: Support a healthy metabolism.
- HEART: Support a healthy heart and cardiovascular system.
- JOINTS & BONES: Build strong bones and support healthy joints.
- APPEARANCE: Help you look as good as you feel. After all, when you feel good you look good!
People from all walks of life who are at the top of their games get there because they are interested in finding new ways to drive their performance forward. These efforts require 2 steps: qualifying what is currently going on in your body and then taking action to make the necessary changes. The highest performers in all fields invest in supplements because the return is so high. If you are not taking supplements, you’re leaving some of your capacity and potential on the table.
So if you’ve been looking for ways to align your passion for health and wellness with a professional purpose, working longer hours and having better performance in the workforce and outside of it, now is the time to consider the rapidly growing 4 Square Nutritionals. We focus on endurance, increasing energy, muscle and tissue repair, removing oxidative stress, cognitive support and more.
More and more of us have decided to take radical steps towards doing what works, and we are seeing massive results and benefits. We use data collected to verify what’s working and correct the course when needed. This is a massive shift in wellness throughout the world.
The founder of 4 Square Nutritionals knows all too well the damage that one incurs while working long hours in the field of construction, having been in the construction business as a mason contractor for well over 30 years as well as being an endurance athlete participating in marathon’s, Ironmans and weight training. The co-founder has also seen firsthand, in their 16+ years working in the dietary supplement industry, the growing importance and value of supplementation in preventative care and enhancing one’s health to live a life of quality and balance.
At 4 Square, we recommend supplementing with our quality supplements to counter the effects of the environment and strenuous strain placed on our bodies while also using them to accompany your routine with resistance training exercises. Here at 4 Square, we focus on educating the people through science, technology, data, and studies to provide you with the most accurate knowledge of the importance of Health and Wellness.
We firmly believe that by supplementing, you will be able to work longe without causing further damage. We know, for example, you may prevent bone loss (called osteopenia) by taking our supplements accompanied with strength training, and this is very valuable in reversing the aging process.
Our goal is to slow down the aging process, rebuild lost muscle, regain better bone health, support mental clarity, increase energy by decreasing inflammation and more. Sounds Like a Great Plan to Me!
So, we started to formulate a range of supplements where we combine technology and clinically proven ingredients. We use essential principles, philosophies, and values as guidelines for the company you see today. We are unwavering in our commitment to maintain our vision and mission.
4 Square Nutritionals was born out of a passion to help bring balance to one’s life and elevate human wellbeing in today’s world. With our commitment to research, development and education, we guide workforce professionals to improved health and happiness so they can achieve excellence and a 4 Square balanced life. Elevate your team with our Corporate Wellness Subscription Program.
WHY IS NOW THE TIME FOR A CHANGE?
A whopping 1 in 4 employees were believed to have left their jobs in 2021. This level of employee turnover comes at a great cost to employers.
WHY ARE EMPLOYEES LEAVING?
Employee benefits are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Answering a question like, “Why are employees leaving?” also doesn’t produce a one-size-fits-all set of responses. It’s dependent on the industry, employer size, employer benefits, so much more. However, pay and benefits are the most common reasons.
WHAT IS THE COST TO YOU AS THE EMPLOYER?
1. COST OF BEING SHORT STAFFED
- Depression is estimated to cause 200 million lost workdays each year.
- Working more than 55 hours per week can negatively affect employees’ health.
- Employee burnout can lead to less engagement, performance, productivity, creativity, and innovation.
2. COST IN PRODUCTIVITY/PROFITABILITY
Disengaged employees lead to:
- 37% higher absenteeism
- 18% less productivity
- 15% less in profits
3. COST OF REPLACING EMPLOYEES
Studies found that it costs 33 percent of a person’s annual salary to replace them.
- $15,000 to replace an employee making $45,000 per year
- $25,000 to replace an employee making $75,000 per year
- $40,000 to replace an employee making $120,000 per year
The projected cost of employee turnover to U.S. businesses every year is $1 trillion.
THE CORPORATE WELLNESS SUBSCRIPTION PROGRAM
Organizations that invest in the health and wellness of their employees succeed! Research has shown that corporate wellness programs offer positive proof that when employees are empowered to take control of their health, the benefits are extraordinary, both personally and professionally. 4 SQUARE NUTRITIONALS Corporate Wellness Subscription Program is a good start in taking control of your health. We customized programs and supplements for companies of all sizes with subscription plans that are easy to manage and execute. Multiple studies and reports show that a healthy work force means positivity in the field and in the office, reduced medical costs and more overall productivity. Keeping employees happy, healthy, and productive is a key part of running a thriving business.
WHY 4 SQUARE NUTRITIONALS IS THE RIGHT FIT FOR YOU!
These are a few of the positive benefits that would help your employees and ways to boost employee wellness:
- Supplements that support mental wellness
- Supplements that support physical wellness
- Improved absenteeism
- Less workers compensation and disability management claims
- Improved morale and work performance
- And more
Employers can make great strides to bring in more talent, retain the talent they have and see the potential savings. Subscribe and save!
Below are a few options of how we can structure a Corporate Wellness Subscription Plan for your company:
FULL PURCHASE:
- Purchase a month-to-month subscription for employees who want to participate.
- Establish a participation requirement per month to maintain the subscription the company set up on their behalf.
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH REIMBURSEMENT:
- Purchase a 6-to-12-month subscription for employees’ who want to participate.
- Establish a participation requirement for the 6-to-12-month period and reimburse 50% of the monthly dues.
For these options 4 Square Nutritionals will provide participation reports to allow your team/company to monitor staff/employee participation and manage reimbursements and/or payroll deductions. Please keep in mind that any employee can be removed from the plan if they wish not to continue to participate.
From there, we will help in every step of the way:
- Establish and confirm details of your Corporate Wellness Subscription Program and plans.
- Formally announcing the Subscription Wellness Plans to your staff with flyers of the products we offer and their benefits.
- The employees will have to participate in a minimum of 6 months for a 50% reimbursement from their employer.
BUY MORE, SAVE MORE:
- BUY 50 UNITS OF ANY PRODUCT AND RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNT OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER.
- BUY 100 UNITS OF ANY PRODUCT AND RECEIVE 25% DISCOUNT OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER.
- BUY 200 + UNITS OF ANY PRODUCT AND RECEIVE 30% DISCOUNT OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER.
- WE RECOMMEND THAT YOU START WITH OR SUBSCRIBE TO A MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS FOR BEST RESULTS AND THEN YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SIX MONTHS OR YOU CAN CANCEL ANYTIME AFTER SUBSCRIBING.
- ALL SUBSCRIBERS WILL RECEIVE A 10% DISCOUNT ON ALL PRODUCTS WHEN THEY ARE ENROLLED/JOIN/ACTIVATE INTO THE SUBSCRIPTION PROGRAM.
How to Implement a 4 Square Corporate Wellness Subscription Plan?
Subscribe to 4 Square’s Corporate Wellness Subscription Program that will allow employees to purchase a variety of high-quality dietary supplements at discounted rates. For more information on the corporate wellness program email us at: info@4squarenutritionals.com.
Our Corporate Wellness Subscription Programs are completely customizable to fit your needs. Let’s get started with a plan today to benefit both your company and your people!