SkillsUSA 2022 National Leadership & Skills Conference

The 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) took place on June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual conference works to create and mentor the upcoming generations in masonry by creating a network of leadership and learning amongst students, instructors, and partners in the industry. The SkillsUSA competition consists of students of secondary and post-secondary categories initially taking a written exam prior to the competition and then reconstructing the project effectively. Approximately 40 contestants participated in the six-hour competition and built a brick and block project set on a concrete block case. The competitors were judged based on a criterion of the written exam along with an evaluation of the project by a panel of judges focusing on quality, efficiency, safety, and more. Congratulations to all of the hard work that was put in by all of the competitors, organizers, and contributors.
The winners of the 2022 SkillsUSA masonry competition were announced on Friday, June 24th and are as follows:
Secondary SkillsUSA Winners
1st PLACE
ANDERSON PRUETT
WEST ROWAN HIGH SCHOOL
2nd PLACE
SAMUEL BERRYMAN
BERKS CTC – EAST CAMPUS
3rd PLACE
ROSS NYE
VANGUARD-SENTINEL CTC – SENTINEL CAMPUS
Post-Secondary SkillsUSA Winners
1st PLACE
CHRIS PARKER
RESOURCE VALLEY CONSTRUCTION TRAINING COUNCIL, INC
2nd PLACE
ROBERT MCKIBBEN
DALLAS COLLEGE, NORTH LAKE CAMPUS
3rd PLACE
RYAN FALLON
WILLIAMSON COLLEGE OF THE TRADES
Words and Photos: MCAA/MASONRY Magazine