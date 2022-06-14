Expand the Success of Your Business: Cutting Costs with Your MCAA Member Benefits

Words and Logos: Savings4Members
Photo: simpson33
As an Association, MCAA members come together to create a scale that gives each member an edge. To take that one step further, our partnership with Savings4Members sharpens and extends that edge. By partnering with MCAA and hundreds of groups like it, Savings4Members has built a network entirely focused on connecting members with even greater scale, cost-cutting benefits, and a full team to help them take advantage.
Amid rising operational costs, shipping delays, and sky-high gas prices, saving on business expenses has never been more crucial. Your MCAA member benefits take the hard work out of cost-cutting with programs that can help your business save time and money.
In fact, in 2021 alone, we saved MCAA members a total of $163,963 on products and services that they use every day such as: fuel cards, credit card processing, office supplies, payroll processing, uniforms, shipping and more!
You are an expert at what you do, not at cost reduction. With locked-in exclusive pricing from national vendors in numerous categories of overhead combined with a Savings Consultant team that handles the details for you, it’s easy to make permanent cuts that really add up.
To view all programs available to you through your MCAA membership visit: masoncontractors.savings4members.com
Questions? Contact a Savings Consultant today at info@savings4members.com or 844-346-3746