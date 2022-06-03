Moving Relationships Forward!

Words: Ryan Shaver
Photos: NCMCA
Originally published in “Best Practices” from The North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association
As a lifelong mason by trade, I have been on all sides of the industry. So, I have learned WHAT it takes to get the job done as well as WHO it takes to get the job done.
When I first started in a masonry program at my high school in 1989, I had some great mentors that got me excited about the trade because no one in my family was a mason. In class, my instructor would show us manipulation of the trowel and correct procedures for laying brick and block. We also had a mason contractor that would come in and speak to the class and would have a $100.00 bill ready to give out after his presentation.
At sixteen, I worked all summer on the job for a mason contractor. The masons taught me so much. I use the things I learned back then to drive me in my workforce development strategies today! I was a young man that did not know what I was going to be, but once some guys took the time to show me masonry and the benefits of the trade, I was hooked!
Today, 30 years later, I try to live up to the mentors that invested their time in me and to pass that along to young people.
Taking on the role as Workforce Development and Training Coordinator for the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association has been a great thing for me and for the young people I am trying to reach. I spend my days doing hands-on training for the students either in a masonry classroom or set up at a school that does not offer masonry. I work closely with the masonry contractors in the state to ensure the “relationship” needed to stay connected with the instructors and students is strong.
As an association, we do many annual events to keep the students excited for the trade of masonry. The multiple masonry contests we conduct keep the students engaged and ready to show off their skills. NCMCA’s Masonry Education Day hosted over 500 students in 2019 for a day that is geared for fun, hands-on training, and relationship building with the contractors.
Workforce development is still a local initiative that can be supplemented by numerous things including social media and printed materials. My job is to stay in front of the young generation and get them excited about giving masonry a try! I am still young at heart and try to show respect to all of our potential young candidates attracted to our industry.
I hope that our whole masonry industry nationwide will benefit from our efforts in North Carolina and can we grow masonry like never before!
Please feel free to contact me with any questions and to call on me to help build the “relationship” in your local area to move masonry forward!
Ryan Shaver is Workforce Development & Training Coordinator for the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association. Reach Ryan at ryan.shaver@ncmca.com / (704) 791-5240