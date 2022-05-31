Wisconsin Masonry Alliance Announces 2022 Excellence in Masonry Award Winning Projects

Words: Jeff Roach, Executive Director at Wisconsin Masonry Alliance
The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance is proud to announce the winning projects for the 2022 Excellence in Masonry Awards. A panel of judges from around the state evaluated the entries based on design creativity, visual impact and acceptance, inspiring material usage and lastly the utilization of masonry. The 2022 Excellence in Masonry Awards were honored during the AIA Wisconsin’s Conference on Thursday, April 28th. Winning projects are listed below.
Best of Show
Component Manufacturing Center, Promega Corporation
Fitchburg, WI
Designer: Flad Architects
General Contractor: Kraemer Brothers
Masonry Contractor: Kraemer Brothers
WMA Producer/Supplier: County Materials Corporation
The Dennis Wilichowski Craftsmanship Award
Timber Lofts
Milwaukee, WI
Designer: Engberg Anderson Architects
General Contractor: Catalyst Construction
Masonry Contractor: Superior Masonry Builders
WMA Producer/Supplier: Jireh Brick & Stone and SPEC MIX
Excellence in Clay Masonry
ABC Supply Stadium
Beloit, WI
Designer: Jones Petrie Rafinski
General Contractor: Corporate Construction
Masonry Contractor: Corner Stone Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: Northfield/Oldcastle & LYCON, Inc.
Excellence in Concrete Masonry
The Urbana Apartments
Madison, WI
Designer: JLA Architects
General Contractor: Stevens Construction
Masonry Contractor: Rural Masonry
WMA Producer/Supplier: County Materials Corporation & LYCON, Inc.
Excellence in Natural Stone Masonry
The Huron Building
Milwaukee, WI
Designer: Enberg Anderson Architects
General Contractor: Stevens Construction
Masonry Contractor: Arteaga Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: Halquist Stone & SPEC MIX
Salute to Masonry Projects
These projects were selected by the judging committee to receive special recognition for their outstanding design and craftsmanship across all masonry categories.
Notre Dame School of De Pere
De Pere, WI
Designer: GROTH Design Group
General Contractor: Miron Construction
Masonry Contractor: Miron Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: SPEC MIX
Silverado North Shore Memory Care
Glendale, WI
Designer: Eppstein Uhen Architects
General Contractor: Hunzinger Construction
Masonry Contractor: KMI Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: Halquist Stone & SPEC MIX
Oshkosh Corporation Headquarters
Oshkosh, WI
Designer: Performa, Inc. / Eppstein Uhen Architects
General Contractor: Miron Construction
Masonry Contractor: Miron Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: Fond du Lac Natural Stone, Northfield/Oldcastle & SPEC MIX
St. Rita Square
Milwaukee, WI
Designer: AG Architecture
General Contractor: Pepper Construction
Masonry Contractor: Arteaga Construction
WMA Producer/Supplier: Northfield/Oldcastle & SPEC MIX
Frazer
Waunakee, WI
Designer: Design Well Interiors
General Contractor: Hart DeNoble Builders
WMA Producer/Supplier: Fond du Lac Natural Stone & Lafarge/Holcim
The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance (WMA), the oldest masonry association in the United States, is dedicated to promoting masonry construction in Wisconsin. WMA seeks to maintain a legislative, professional and community awareness that will in return reward our members, our industry, and our nation.
For additional information on WMA, visit the www.wma-online.org