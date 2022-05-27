Federated Insurance Named Mason Contractors Association of America Strategic Partner

Words: Nathan S. Oland, Senior National Account Executive
Photos: Federated Insurance
MCAA’s strategic partnership with Federated Mutual Insurance Company proudly began in 2017. Federated provides mason contractors with customized property and casualty, workers compensation, life, disability income, and bonding insurance. With Federated, MCAA members can benefit from a relationship with a highly-trained, local marketing representative who is committed to enhancing their success.
As a mutual company, Federated is focused on the best interests of its business owner clients and invests heavily in risk management services designed for the mason contractor industry. MCAA members seeking to learn more about how Federated can help them prevent losses, protect employees, and gain greater control over their insurance costs are encouraged to speak with a local Federated marketing representative about attending one of Federated’s Risk Management Academy sessions or webinars, which are open to all MCAA members.
Federated’s contracting industry-specific risk management resources touch on topics, such as:
- Safe driving
- Workplace safety
- Fire prevention
- Cyber security
- Theft prevention
- Employment practices
- Claims management
- Disaster preparedness
- Surety/Bonding
- And others, including life and disability income insurance, and succession and estate planning
Federated clients can also enroll in mySHIELD®, a personalized, online destination for risk management resources. Through mySHIELD, MCAA member clients can swiftly request and receive certificates of insurance, efficiently manage company drivers and vehicle lists, access valuable employee safety training and materials, pay invoices, report claims, and more.
In addition, Federated Insurance sponsors MCAA’s annual Safety Advantage Award, which is given to MCAA members who submit the lowest incident rates for their respective companies. For more information on this, and how to nominate a company, click here. Reach out today to find a local Federated marketing representative, or to learn more about Federated Insurance.
About Federated Insurance
Founded in 1904, Federated Insurance is a national insurance and risk management organization that serves the property, casualty, and life insurance needs of clients in select industries. The organization has 523 recommendations from state, regional, and national associations and buying groups and is rated A+ (Superior) by industry analyst A.M. Best®.